Photos: No. 4 Montana dominates No. 7 Sacramento State

Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) looks to pass against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) hurdles a Sac State defender at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Sac State running back Marcus Fulcher (9) signals during the Hornets' game against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana running back Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana's Nick Ostmo runs through a hole during a game against Sacramento State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell drops back to pass during a game against Sacramento State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Sac State cornerback Dillon Juniel (3) breaks up a pass against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Sac State coach Andy Thompson signals to his team during the Hornets' game against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana running back Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana defensive end Hayden Harris (48) bats down a pass against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) catches a pass on a trick play against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana receiver Aaron Fontes (14) catches a touchdown against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana receiver Aaron Fontes (14) carries the ball after making a catch against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana's Junior Bergen (5) and Eli Gillman (10) celebrate a touchdown against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana cornerback Corbin Walker (8) tries to make a tackle against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana coach Bobby Hauck looks at the big screen during the Grizzlies' game against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. The win was Hauck's 124th Big Sky Conference win, the most of any coach in conference history. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Tyler Flink (54), Garrett Hustedt (56) and Alex Gubner (99) celebrate a sack against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana linebacker Braxton Hill (35) rushes the quarterback against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Sac State defensive line coach Kraig Paulson looks on during the Hornets game against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana receiver Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle on a 97-yard touchdown catch against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana receiver Keelan White (6) puts up a peace sign on a 97-yard touchdown against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana cornerback Corbin Walker (8) talks with an official during the Grizzlies' game against Sac State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

