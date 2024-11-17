Watch Now
Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Logan Fife, Jace Klucewich break down Week 12 win over Portland State

MISSOULA — The No. 10 Montana Grizzlies used a furious second-half rally to defeat Portland State 28-17 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Grizzlies improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play while PSU fell to 2-8 and 2-5.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, junior quarterback Logan Fife and junior safety Jace Klucewich met with the media after the game to discuss the win over the Vikings.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.

