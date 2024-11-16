Photos: No. 10 Montana hosts Portland State for Senior Day in Missoula

Share Facebook

University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) pressures the quarterback during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) recovers a fumble during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) prepares for the snap during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) signals a first down after his reception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Cole Grossman (11) moves the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Erik Barker (88) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense make a stop during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) makes a one-handed tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) intercepts a pass on the goal line during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies warm up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) scrambles for yards during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) returns an interception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) intercepts the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) puts pressure on the quarterback during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) celebrates an interception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck laughs while questioning a call during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck shakes hands with his son, Portland State University special teams coordinator Robby Hauck, before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck embraces his son, Portland State University special teams coordinator Robby Hauck, before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles for a first down during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Drew Deck (2) returns a punt during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Liam Brown (79) warms up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

