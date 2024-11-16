Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: No. 10 Montana hosts Portland State for Senior Day in Missoula

Aaron Fontes University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Sawyer Racanelli University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Riley Wilson University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) pressures the quarterback during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Hayden Harris University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) recovers a fumble during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Sawyer Racanelli University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Aaron Fontes University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) prepares for the snap during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Aaron Fontes University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) signals a first down after his reception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Cole Grossman University of Montana senior Cole Grossman (11) moves the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Erik Barker University of Montana senior Erik Barker (88) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Hayden Harris University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies defense The University of Montana defense make a stop during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports T.J. Rausch University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Jace Klucewich University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) makes a one-handed tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Jaxon Lee University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Ronald Jackson University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Jace Klucewich University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) intercepts a pass on the goal line during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies football helmet The University of Montana Grizzlies warm up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) scrambles for yards during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Jace Klucewich University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) returns an interception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Tyson Rostad University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) intercepts the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Riley Wilson University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) puts pressure on the quarterback during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Tyson Rostad University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) celebrates an interception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Riley Wilson University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Ryder Meyer University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Griz defense The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Bobby Hauck University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck laughs while questioning a call during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Aaron Fontes University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Bobby Hauck and Robby Hauck University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck shakes hands with his son, Portland State University special teams coordinator Robby Hauck, before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Jace Klucewich University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Robby Hauck and Bobby Hauck University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck embraces his son, Portland State University special teams coordinator Robby Hauck, before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles for a first down during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Drew Deck University of Montana junior Drew Deck (2) returns a punt during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Liam Brown University of Montana junior Liam Brown (79) warms up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports

Photos: No. 10 Montana hosts Portland State for Senior Day in Missoula

close-gallery
  • Aaron Fontes
  • Sawyer Racanelli
  • Riley Wilson
  • Hayden Harris
  • Eli Gillman
  • Sawyer Racanelli
  • Aaron Fontes
  • Logan Fife
  • Aaron Fontes
  • Cole Grossman
  • Eli Gillman
  • Erik Barker
  • Hayden Harris
  • Montana Grizzlies defense
  • T.J. Rausch
  • Jace Klucewich
  • Jaxon Lee
  • Ronald Jackson
  • Jace Klucewich
  • Montana Grizzlies football helmet
  • Logan Fife
  • Jace Klucewich
  • Tyson Rostad
  • Riley Wilson
  • Eli Gillman
  • Tyson Rostad
  • Riley Wilson
  • Ryder Meyer
  • Griz defense
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Logan Fife
  • Eli Gillman
  • Bobby Hauck
  • Aaron Fontes
  • Bobby Hauck and Robby Hauck
  • Jace Klucewich
  • Robby Hauck and Bobby Hauck
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • Drew Deck
  • Liam Brown

Share

University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) pressures the quarterback during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) recovers a fumble during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) prepares for the snap during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) signals a first down after his reception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Cole Grossman (11) moves the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Erik Barker (88) scores a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense make a stop during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) makes a one-handed tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) intercepts a pass on the goal line during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies warm up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) scrambles for yards during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) returns an interception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) intercepts the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) puts pressure on the quarterback during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) celebrates an interception during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck laughs while questioning a call during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck shakes hands with his son, Portland State University special teams coordinator Robby Hauck, before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck embraces his son, Portland State University special teams coordinator Robby Hauck, before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles for a first down during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Drew Deck (2) returns a punt during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Liam Brown (79) warms up before the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next