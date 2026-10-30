MISSOULA — After a week off, the Montana Grizzlies are officially back as they head over to Cheney, Wash., on Saturday to take on a regional rival in the Eastern Washington Eagles.

For the Grizzlies, they're looking to snap a two-game skid and get back on track as it's officially crunch time to get into the playoffs.

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Fresh off bye week, No. 14 Montana hits road for red-turf challenge at Eastern Washington

"We looked at a lot of tape. We evaluated ourselves. We had some real candid conversations, really on all three phases, right? Offense, defense, and special teams," UM head coach Bobby Kennedy said. "Because quite frank, I was really pissed the last three weeks. And I think we're better than that. I think there's some challenges that we have to address. But at the end of the day, it's our job to fix problems and get things right."

After back-to-back losses to Northern Arizona and Idaho, Montana sits at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big Sky play with its back against the wall and four games remaining.

In front of the Grizzlies is a challenge in Eastern Washington, which, while 2-6 on the season, is a dangerous opponent with quarterback Nate Bell, a true dual threat at the position, which seems to be the Achilles heel of the Griz defense this season, and also at a venue like Roos Field, AKA the Inferno. Up until 2024, Montana had never won a game at EWU since the red turf's inception in 2010. UM is 1-6 all-time on the red.

"I think it's a very good opportunity for our defense to go out there and just showcase, you know, what we've kind of just been over through the last couple weeks," UM linebacker Tanner Williams said. "So I'm very excited for that task and ready to get after it this week."

"It definitely stinks. It hurts losing a game going into a bye week," Griz running back Dylan Paine added. "You want to get right back on the field and you want to give the fans what they want to see. And it stings, and I think we got a lot of fire in us right now to go out and just play our best football this next weekend."

While UM's defense has carried the brunt of the criticism, it is expected to be healthier this Saturday according to Kennedy. And the Griz still possess one of the top offenses in the FCS, and they'll be matched up against an Eagle defense that ranks around the bottom in the Big Sky.

Both teams had last week off and now line it up again with UM carrying a four-game series winning streak into the match.

"I think our guys' attitudes been really good," Kennedy said. "And obviously, they had to deal with disappointment, just like our staff. But the thing that I've been pleased about with this team is they've never backed down from coming to work, going to work, doing the things we ask them, even if it's extra stuff. And so I'm pleased with this group."

Montana and Eastern Washington kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain time. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on Montana Television Network stations.

