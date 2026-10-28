How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Oct. 31

It's a Halloween double feature Saturday on Scripps Sports, as Montana and Montana State are back in action for a pair of critical Big Sky Conference football games.

The Bobcats (7-1 overall, 4-1 Big Sky) are in Bozeman for the second consecutive week and host Cal Poly (4-5, 3-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the Grizzlies (5-3, 3-2) return from their bye week to face rival Eastern Washington (2-6, 1-4) at 2 Mountain. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on Montana Television Network stations.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show on The Spot – MTN. Montana State and Cal Poly follow on The Spot in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls and Helena. The Bobcats and Mustangs will be on CBS affiliates KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte and KTVQ in Billings.

Montana and Eastern Washington will air on CBS affiliates KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. The Grizzlies and Eagles will be on The Spot in Bozeman, Butte and Billings.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will air immediately after the Grizzlies and Eagles wrap up on The Spot across Montana.

Both games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.