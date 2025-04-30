Former Montana running back Nick Ostmo gets NFL shot with San Francisco 49ers

MISSOULA — Nick Ostmo is the latest former Montana Grizzly to get an NFL shot with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Portland, Ore., native accepted a minicamp invite from the 49ers on Tuesday.

Ostmo, a 5-foot-11, 223-pound running back, will join former UM teammate Junior Bergen in San Francisco. The 49ers selected Bergen in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Ostmo joined the Grizzlies in 2019 and played in 12 games as a true freshman, totaling 321 yards and two touchdowns. He missed most of the 2020-21 season with injury but was a reliable contributor in Montana's backfield the past three years.

He had 743 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, 655 yards and eight TDs in 2023 and 769 yards and three scores last season. For his career, Ostmo totaled 2,625 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. His 2,625 career rushing yards rank fifth all-time at Montana, and his 24 rushing TDs are tied for seventh.

Ostmo, who added another 663 yards and four scores receiving over his career, had a stellar pro day in front of 21 professional scouts. He had 25 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which would've led all running backs at the NFL Combine. Ostmo also had a three-cone drill of 7.12 seconds, a shuttle of 4.27 and a 40-yard dash of 4.57.

Montana has now had five former Grizzlies earn pro football opportunities in the past week. In addition to Bergen's selection in the NFL Draft, Keelan White and Hayden Harris were selected in the CFL draft on Tuesday. Harris also signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

And offensive lineman Brandon Casey received a minicamp invite from the Seattle Seahawks.