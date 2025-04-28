Montana's Brandon Casey, Montana State's Brendan Hall invited to NFL minicamps

Three more football players with Montana ties have received NFL opportunities since the league's 2025 draft concluded on Saturday.

Former Montana offensive lineman Brandon Casey received a minicamp invite from the Seattle Seahawks, while former Montana State Bobcats Brendan Hall and Rush Reimer are getting chances with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

The Grizzlies announced Casey's shot with the Seahawks in a social media post on Sunday:

Casey, a native of Sandpoint, Idaho, joined the Griz in 2020 and eventually became an All-Big Sky Conference performer as a junior in 2023 and an All-American as a senior in 2024. He started on Montana's offensive line at right tackle for three seasons, totaling 43 career starts during his tenure.

He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors in both his junior and senior seasons and All-America recognition from both Stats Perform and the Associated Press after his senior season. With Casey on the line, Montana racked up 2,741 rushing yards in 2024.

Hall, who spent two seasons with Montana State, received a minicamp invite from the Packers. The Bobcats announced his invitation on social media Sunday:

A Springtown, Texas, native, Hall transferred to MSU after beginning his college career at Southern Methodist in his home state. With the Bobcats, Hall was an All-American punter in 2023 when he averaged 46.1 yards per punt.

He was a second-team All-Big Sky selection in 2024, averaging 45.8 yards per punt and producing a touchback on 96 of his 114 kickoffs.

And Reimer, who played at Montana State from 2020-23 before spending the 2024 season at Cal, was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent, according to the undrafted rookie free agent tracker on NFL.com.

Reimer is a Camas, Wash., native, and he started 30 games for the Bobcats. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection in 2023, as well as a second-team All-Big Sky player, third-team FCS All-American and HERO Sports sophomore All-American in 2022.

Casey, Hall and Reimer join former Bobcat Brody Grebe and former Grizzly Hayden Harris to receive rookie opportunities since the NFL Draft's conclusion. Tommy Mellott of Montana State and Junior Bergen of Montana were both selected in the draft.