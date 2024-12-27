Montana Grizzlies lose Sawyer Racanelli to NCAA transfer portal, announce two additions

MISSOULA — The Montana football program is losing another contributor to the NCAA transfer portal, while two more transfers are inbound.

Wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli announced via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday his intentions to join the portal.

Racanelli, who spent three seasons at Montana after transferring from Washington, caught 30 passes for 409 yards and two touchdowns this past fall. He was expected to have a large roll next season with receivers Keelan White, Junior Bergen and Aaron Fontes graduating.

Racanelli, a Brush Prairie, Wash., native, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Helena native Kaden Huot also announced Thursday he is transferring from Montana to hometown Carroll College.

Racanelli's announcement came the same day the Grizzlies announced the additions of transfers Korbin Hendrix and and Elijawah Tolbert.

Hendrix is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Arizona State. He redshirted in 2023 and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Tolbert is a 6-1, 230-pound linebacker from Eastern Illinois. He played in only four games this season, totaling 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception, but was an all-conference performer in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, Tolbert led Eastern Illinois with 87 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, an interception and two forced fumbles. In 2022, he was in on 70 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

