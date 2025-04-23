Contract details released for new Lady Griz head coach Nate Harris

MISSOULA — The University of Montana officially elevated Nate Harris from interim coach to head coach with an announcement on March 18.

UM followed that up with a press conference to officially introduce Harris in his new role on March 24, and recently Harris' contract for the job was made official.

Acquired in a public records request by MTN Sports, Harris' base salary with the Montana Lady Griz is $135,000. A three-year deal, Harris' contract went into effect on March 24 and runs through June 30, 2028.

Harris and UM athletic director Kent Haslam signed the deal on March 24. UM legal counsel Lucy France and president Seth Bodnar signed it April 1, and commissioner Clay Christian signed it on April 17.

Harris receives a monthly automobile stipend of $500, as well.

A number of incentives will also be available to Harris and his staff based on performance both athletically and academically.



The buyout for Harris' contract is the amount equal to his base salary prorated based on the term left on the contract.

Harris took over in January as interim head coach after previous head coach Brian Holsinger went on leave and eventually resigned. Holsinger's first contract with UM paid him $140,000 in base salary per year.