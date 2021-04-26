A look at Brian Holsinger's contract with the Montana Lady Griz

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz introduced new head women's basketball coach Brian Holsinger on April 13 as the program's new leader and just fourth coach since they became an intercollegiate athletics program in the late 1970s.

Holsinger signed a four-year deal on April 12 that went into effect on April 19. The contract runs through June 30, 2025. UM athletic director Kent Haslam signed the contract on April 13 while president Seth Bodnar and UM legal counsel member Lucy France both signed it on April 20. Commissioner Clay Christian signed it April 23.

According to the employment contract which was obtained by MTN Sports, Holsinger's base salary at Montana is $140,000. Holsinger will also be provided a monthly vehicle stipend of $500.

As is typical for a college coach's contract, Holsinger's has plenty of incentives based off of the performance of the team on and off the court:

Each academic year, if the team achieves a GPA ranging from 3.00-3.09, Holsinger receives a $2,000 bonus while each assistant coach receives $500. If the GPA ranges from 3.10-3.19, Holsinger receives $3,000 and each assistant receives $750. If the GPA ranges from 3.20 and above, Holsinger receives $4,000 and each assistant receives $1,000.

If the team maintains a four-year average academic progress rate score of at least 950 as determined by the most recently available NCAA APR report, Holsinger receives $2,500 and each assistant receives $500.

If the team maintains a graduation success rate that is equal to or higher than the overall Division I women's basketball GSR rate as determined by the most recently available NCAA Federal Graduation Rate/GSR report, Holsinger receives $5,000 and each assistant receives $1,000.

If the most current APR report shows no "0-for-2" women's basketball student-athletes, Holsinger receives $1,000 and each assistant receives $250.

Based on season attendance and tickets sold, Holsinger's bonus is cumulative starting from 1,600 tickets ($2,500), 1,700 ($1,000), 1,800 ($1,000), 1,900 ($1,000) and 2,000 ($2,000).

If season attendance is 3,000 or higher, Holsinger receives $1,000. If attendance is 4,500 or higher, the bonus is $5,000. These bonuses are not cumulative.

If Holsinger attends all reasonably requested UM athletics and GSA functions, he receives $10,000.

If he wins conference coach of the year, he receives $5,000. If he wins co-coach of the year, he receives $3,000.

If Montana finishes the regular season as conference champs or co-champs, Holsinger receives $5,000 while the assistants each receive $2,500.

If Montana wins the Big Sky Conference tournament or is selected for the women's NCAA Tournament, Holsinger receives $5,000 while each assistant receives $2,500.

If Montana qualifies for the WNIT, the WNIT Final Four or wins the WNIT, Holsinger receives $5,000 for each milestone while each assistant earns $2,500.

If Montana wins a first-round game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Holsinger receives $7,500 while each assistant earns $2,500.

If Montana wins a second-round game, Holsinger receives $10,000 while each assistant earns $5,000.

If Montana wins a Sweet 16 game and an Elite Eight game, Holsinger receives $20,000 per win while each assistant earns $10,000 per win.

If Montana wins a Final Four game and the national championship, Holsinger receives $25,000 per win while each assistant earns $12,500 per win.

If Holsinger were to terminate the agreement for any reason other than "retirement, death, disability or incapacity" during the term of his contract, his buyout would be equal to his base salary multiplied by the remaining years on his contract, plus a pro-rated amount for any partial year.

Holsinger will be required to participate in fundraising activities, social activities for boosters, booster golf tournaments, public speaking engagements, public appearances as requested by Grizzly Sports Properties, UM summer sports camps as well as media obligations.

Holsinger will also direct summer youth sports camps and will have a coach's show during the season.