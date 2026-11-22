BOZEMAN — It was a familiar story for the Montana Grizzlies as they fell to their archrivals and exited Bobcat Stadium with a loss on Saturday. But the Griz had their opportunities to capitalize, especially in the first half.

"We've got to eliminate those plays," UM head coach Bobby Kennedy said. "Last year, same thing kind of happened, right? They're those critical plays, and credit to them because they made them. And we didn’t. Anytime you play a really good team, and I believe they're a quality team and they're coached extremely well — maybe I got to do a better job coaching — those are plays that you are fighting to kind of get momentum back and then something happens

"But, same thing, just like we get that fourth-down stop or different things, that's time for us to grab the momentum."

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The Griz defense was spotlit all week as a unit that needed to step up. And on MSU's opening drive it did just that by forcing a turnover on downs.

But the ensuing offensive drive didn't take advantage, as UM drove to MSU's 7, but a penalty and sack forced a 44-yard field goal attempt that Jo Silver missed.

"I was really proud of our guys, especially defensively in the first half," Kennedy said. "And we have enough weapons on offense. The thing that maybe was a little disappointing to me was that we never really got our run game going. And so that was disappointing because obviously when you have Eli (Gillman) and our offensive line has played well all year, I thought there were going to be some bigger opportunities there."

Another defensive stop was followed by UM's offense turning it over on downs, which the Bobcats then flipped into the game's first score in the second quarter.

Even when MSU also missed a field goal in that quarter, the Griz offense put together another strong drive that netted only a field goal, making it 7-3 at half.

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"We thought that they were really good," Kennedy said. "I thought that we were a good team and obviously we didn't show that in the second half and that's what's disappointing, because like I said, I've never doubted this team. All the trials and tribulations maybe in the middle of the season, the way our guys came back. When you're playing a quality opponent like this, you've got to keep fighting. You've got to go get it until you knock them out and make them break."

In the second half, the MSU avalanche hit Montana, as the Bobcats buckled down, and the Grizzlies again found themselves playing catch-up and digging out of a hole.

"There's a bunch of guys in that room that are hurting and that are very disappointed," Kennedy said. "But the fact of the matter is, if you're in this business long enough, you're going to have big disappointments. The highs are really high and the lows are really low. And we've got to find a way to climb out of the low."

Kennedy emphasized that there is still football left to be played, so the Griz await their playoff placement, as they close the regular season 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Big Sky play, and will likely be hosting a first-round posteason game next week.

"As long as I'm sitting in this chair, we'll be back," Kennedy said. "And I've said this before, unwavering determination for this program and the guys that I have in the locker room. And it's the first step. And who knows what can happen next week or the week after, but we're going to do our damnedest. And I apologize to our fans because I think we fell short and they deserve better. As long as I sit in this chair, they're going to get my all."

