'Christmas, Thanksgiving and playoffs': Top-seeded Montana soccer embracing role as host of Big Sky tournament

MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference soccer championships are officially underway in Missoula at South Campus Stadium. The games will run all the way to Sunday to decide the tournament winner and who will head to the NCAA Tournament from the Big Sky.

The Montana Grizzlies enter as the No. 1 seed of this tournament after winning the regular-season title, and by doing so in back-to-back seasons.

"This is what they've been looking forward to all year," UM head coach Chris Citowicki said. "I feel like they were excited for regular season, but I didn't realize that their main focal point was playoffs. This group was just hungry to get back to this moment again because they want to win this title. And so the vibe couldn't be any better."

Through all of the injuries and obstacles, the Grizzlies emerged as the regular-season champs once again to seal the top seed of the conference tournament, and on their home grass as UM plays host this week.

Montana fell short in the semifinals a year ago and is looking to avenge that early exit.

"I'm so stoked, so excited," UM senior defender Charley Boone said. "It's so much fun, like hosting it with our own community, and just having the stands filled with our fans is just the most electric feeling possible."

The Grizzlies reeled in a number of postseason awards on Tuesday after winning the title and earning hosting rights for the tournament next season, too.

Montana keeps bringing home hardware, and for this group the success continues to be special from the seniors to the newcomers.

"It was really special to be on the field and just feel a part of it," junior midfielder Ally Henrikson said. "These wins, like every single player plays a role, but when you're on the field and you get to celebrate, it's just another special feeling."

"I literally have cried more this season than, like, any season previously," Boone added. "I just feel very grateful to be a part of this team. There's been a lot of moments, a lot of downtime to reflect on my four years. It just makes me emotional because I'm so grateful for what we've all been through together."

It sets up well should the Grizzlies (12-2-4) get the job done. The Grizzlies are 9-0-1 in Missoula this year and are unbeaten in their last 15 home matches.

The quarterfinal round got underway with four teams on Wednesday.

Now, it's win or go home the rest of the way.

"Unlike last year's regular-season victory, I feel like this one just feels a little bit different," Citowicki said. "That one almost felt like it was a complete and it was done for the season, which is what I think hurt us in playoffs. This one felt like, you know, first of three, hopefully, right? And so, job's not done. That's the vibe I get out of this team.

"I think there's like Christmas, Thanksgiving and playoffs. It's like the happiest time of the year, right? It used to freak me out, but now I'm just really looking forward to it. This is what we're here for, right? One team wins everything. So everybody else wakes up the next day and just says, 'What do I have to do to win? Because I want it now.' And so been waiting for it. Can't wait for it."

