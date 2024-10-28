Montana reacts to winning second straight Big Sky soccer title, looks ahead to hosting league tournament

MISSOULA — For the second straight year, the Montana soccer team locked up the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship after the Grizzlies swept their most recent road trip to clinch the title.

UM topped Idaho State 2-0 on Friday in Pocatello before blowing past Weber State 3-0 on Sunday in Ogden to close out the regular season as champs once again.

Montana finished the regular season 12-2-4 overall and 6-0-2 in league play. The Griz are the first program in Big Sky history to go undefeated in back-to-back league slates, with a combined run of 13-0-3 in their two championship runs.

Now, the Griz turn their attention to the conference tournament, which will be held in Missoula at South Campus Stadium Nov. 6-10. The Grizzlies have a bye to the semifinal round on Friday, Nov. 8, and will play the winner of Eastern Washington and Portland State at 11 a.m.

The Grizzlies are 9-0-1 in Missoula this year and are unbeaten in their last 15 home matches.

UM head coach Chris Citowicki, senior defender Charley Boone and junior midfielder Ally Henrikson met with the media on Monday to talk about winning the championship while also previewing the conference tournament.

