MISSOULA — There wasn't much too sexy about Montana's 35-14 non-conference win over Utah Tech inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, but the third-ranked Grizzlies ultimately improved to 3-0, Eli Gillman broke another record and Brooks Davis had a signature performance.

Gillman, who last week broke Chase Reynolds' UM record for career rushing touchdowns, surpassed Reynolds' program mark for total TDs when he plowed in a 1-yard scoring run five minutes into the game. Gillman added another 1-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter and a 75-yarder in the fourth quarter, bringing his career total to 62 TDs, 56 of which have come on the ground.

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Eli Gillman scores 3 TDs, No. 3 Montana improves to 3-0 with methodical win over Utah Tech

Gillman's 56 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in Big Sky Conference history. Charles Roberts of Sacramento State ran in 56 TDs from 1997-2000. The Big Sky record for total touchdowns is 77, set by Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp.

After Gillman's first two TDs, Lekeldrick Bridges added another Griz touchdown late in the second quarter, and Montana took what felt like a ho-hum 21-0 lead into halftime. Entering the game, Utah Tech had been outscored by Montana State and BYU by a combined score of 117-7.

The Trailblazers weren't without opportunities. They got deep into Montana territory on a drive in the second quarter, but Griz defensive back Chris Johnson II forced Utah Tech's Justin Buhler to fumble at the 2-yard line. The ball bounced into and out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback and giving the ball back to Montana.

Utah Tech also missed a field goal in the first half and another in the second half.

Photos: Montana faces Utah Tech in non-conference football matchup

Gillman's 75-yard touchdown run made the score 28-0 in the fourth. The Trailblazers scored their second touchdown of the season moments later when quarterback Bronson Barben found the end zone.

Dylan Paine, on his first carry, took the ball 57 yards for Montana's final touchdown.

Gillman finished with 147 rushing yards on 17 carries. He now has 4,005 career rushing yards as he continues to chase Yohance Humphery's program-record 4,070 career rushing yards.

Montana generated 462 yards of offense, with 216 coming on the ground and 246 through the air. Keali'i Ah Yat completed 25 of 35 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap No. 3 Montana's win over Utah Tech

DOMINANT DAVIS: Brooks Davis was heavily featured in Montana's offense and had his second consecutive game with more than 100 receiving yards. He had a career-high 12 catches for 151 yards, one week after an eight-catch, 101-yard performance against Drake.

Davis set the freshman receiving record for Montana last year when he totaled 54 catches for 698 yards and five touchdowns.

UTAH TECH MISHAPS: The Trailblazers churned out 405 yards of offense, but had a few costly mistakes — notably two lost fumbles, including the touchback, and two missed field goals. But Utah Tech also converted just three of 14 third downs and committed 11 penalties for 104 yards.

MASON INJURED: Montana defensive lineman Jake Mason suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in the second quarter. The game was halted for a few minutes while trainers attended to Mason. He was ultimately placed in a soft case and helped off the field by teammates. Mason is a 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior from Ferndale, Wash.

HALL OF FAME HONORS: The 2026 Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame class was recognized on the field between the first and second quarters. The class includes men's basketball player Will Cherry, track and field athlete Loni Perkins-Judisch and men's tennis, women's tennis and golf coach Kris Nord.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana (3-0) goes on the road for the first time this season and travels to Corvallis, Ore., to face Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference. It's the Grizzlies' first game against an FBS opponent since they played — and beat — Washington to start the 2021 season.