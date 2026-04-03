MISSOULA — Tanner Huff and Solomon Tuliaupupu both had a similar train of thought when Montana's 2025 season came to a close.

As two players who were seemingly done with football but had dealt with injuries in their careers, there could still be a light to find their way back on the field.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:

After receiving waivers, Tanner Huff, Solomon Tuliaupupu ready to make most of another run with Griz

And that's exactly what happened.

"Why not stay as young as you can?" Huff said. "That was embedded in my head. I feel like there's a lot more ball in my future to play. So getting another year, that's awesome — and getting to be with my friends and make more memories with them."

Roster turnover is the name of the game in college football.

But in that ever-changing world, eligibility is always a point of emphasis and question, with a number of different factors affecting how much time a player truly has left in the game.

Both Huff and Tuliaupupu were granted medical hardship waivers, while offensive lineman Dylan Jemtegaard also received an extension from the NCAA.

"We didn't really have a clear answer on what we were going to do or what was going to happen," Tuliaupupu said. "So the next best thing to do was to control what I could, which is show up for weights every morning, encourage the guys and prepare like my opportunity would come. And, praise the Lord, it did.

"Especially with a great team of guys like this, you know, these guys, it's fun to be around them. It's fun to wake up early. It's fun to go grind with them in the weight room or on the field. And, you know, even if I didn't get an extra year, I was glad I got to spend time with those guys."

James Dobson / For MTN Sports University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) takes the field during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Huff made his decision after talking to former teammates like Trevin Gradney, Drew Deck and Dillon Botner, as well as former head coach Bobby Hauck. After weighing the risks and rewards, he decided to go for it, and it comes after the former walk-on from Butte was an All-Big Sky star on special teams making play after play for the Grizzlies after waiting his turn, and delivering the most in his long-awaited playing time this past fall.

"Seeing work pay off, but there's a lot more work to be done with this extra year," Huff said. "Like, last year doesn't mean anything. Every day you got to come out and prove yourself again and again. So that's just what's in my mind, is coming in, wanting to improve, getting everyone else better, as well.

"It was really special because, I mean, you're going to doubt it, like, waiting to hear back when there's uncertainty about it. So I was trying not to get any doubt and just focus on getting better every day, still training, lifting, running, staying with football and talking with all the guys and everything. I was here in Missoula. I was just lifting and then I got a text saying that I got approved and then sent it to the coaches, the strength coach and my house group chat and my family, and they're all excited."

Tuliaupupu's waiver makes this coming season his ninth of college football, after the majority of his career was marred by devastating injuries while a highly rated linebacker at USC.

James Dobson / For MTN Sports No. 5 Montana hosts Indiana State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Last year with UM, Tuliaupupu made it through healthy and was also named a second-team All-Big Sky performer for his efforts. That included a huge performance against South Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs where Tuliaupupu racked up three tackles for loss, including a sack.

"I talk about it with some of my guys all the time, like Peyton (Wing) and some of the linebackers," Tuliaupupu said. "They'll make fun, they'll poke fun at me, alright Unc, yeah, year nine. So, you know, we'll just mess around about it, but it's actually like, I'm very grateful to be able to have another year with these guys and play for these coaches and represent this school.

"Ultimately it was prayer, talking with my wife and also my pastor. One of the main goals that I had for even playing college football later in my career was spreading the gospel. And, if I got another year to do that, I would love to do that. We got a little Bible study going. We got guys coming to church. So it was definitely fruitful and the Lord blessed me with another year. So we're able to, you know, capitalize on that."

Now, the two are a pair of Montana's veteran leaders and proven talents entrenched on a team with a new head coach, a vastly different coaching staff and a sea of new players donning maroon and silver.

But expectations remain high for the Griz, something these two know well, appreciate and are grateful to get one more final ride.

"We get to experience new leadership, but at the same time, we keep a lot of the old culture," Tuliaupupu said. "So it's definitely a little different spin on what we had before, but it's all good things. And I'm excited to play for these guys, man. These guys, they attack every day and I'm really grateful for them and all they put in."

"Just this is the last time, for sure," Huff added. "Leave no doubt and take no prisoner. Just go out every day full of energy. Don't feel sorry for yourself or anything because this is the last chance that you ever get it."

