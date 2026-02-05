Montana Grizzlies unveil complete 2026 football signing class

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies unveiled the complete 2026 football signing class on Wednesday, adding a total of 44 players to the roster with 20 additions from the high school ranks and 24 transfers inked on National Signing Day.

UM balanced out its classes after losing 27 players to graduation in the fall. Of the 44 total signees, 20 are true freshmen, and two redshirt freshmen joined the program. Nine sophomores, six juniors, four seniors and three graduate transfers have all been added to the roster.

Montana continued to focus on in-state recruiting with 11 new signees hailing from the Treasure State, followed by eight each from California and Texas, six from Washington, three from Oregon, two from Arizona, and one each from Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Tennessee and Utah.

The Griz added talent to the roster as well with a total of 14 players in the class that were rated a three-star prospect or better coming out of high school.

Montana originally announced the additions of 20 players in December. Morgan Dodson since de-committed from the Grizzlies, and Cooper Cyphers, a defensive lineman from Texas, has signed.

Cyphers' bio and the 2026 transfer class bios are below. To view the bios from the December signings, click here.

Cooper Cyphers, DL, 6-2, 230, Aledo, Texas / Aledo HS

High School: A standout D-lineman for Aledo High School (TX), competing on one of the nation’s premier 5A programs… Multi-sport athlete who lettered in football, wrestling, and track throughout his high school career… Helped Aledo to a 16–0 undefeated season and 5A state championship as a sophomore, a 12–2 season with an undefeated district title as a junior, and a 14–1 season with another undefeated district championship as a senior… Part of a historic program run featuring 133 consecutive district wins dating back to 2007… Named Aledo Defensive Player of the Year and was First Team All-State as a senior… Other accolades include FBU Freshman All-American, TXHS Defensive Lineman of the Year (junior year), First Team All-State (junior), multiple First Team All-District and All-Area selections, and Defensive Lineman of the Year honors from the Weatherford Democrat… Senior season totals included 92 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 36 quarterback hurries, two safeties, and one forced fumble across 15 games… Career stats totaled 200 tackles, 30 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, and 70 quarterback hurries over 46 games.

Personal: Comes from an athletic family, including uncle Jaison Carriger, a former University of Montana defensive lineman and two-time Big Sky Conference champion who played in the 2004 national championship game, and uncle Cody Carriger, a former Oregon linebacker/defensive end who competed in a national title game… Grandfather Rick Carriger played linebacker at Montana State… Son of Mike Cyphers and Shelby Carriger… Mike was a standout hockey player, earning tryouts for Team Canada A&B in B.C., Shelby was a volleyball player at Southwestern State in Oregon… Enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time… Plans to major in Marketing and Finance with long-term goals of playing professionally and later pursuing real estate and property management.

2026 Transfer Class Player Bios

1) Ryder Barinowski / Jr. / K / 6-0 / 210 / Whitefish, Mont. / Whitefish HS / Montana Tech

2026 (Jr. – Montana): Comes to Montana after two seasons in Butte as the kickoff specialist at Montana Tech where he totaled 10,151 yards on 166 attempts to average 61.2 yards with 95 touchbacks, making him one of the most best at the position in the NAIA.

2025 (So. – Montana Tech): Totaled 4,999 yards on 84 kickoffs with 53 touchbacks for an average of 59.5 yards per attempt in 13 games for the Diggers, one of the top totals in NAIA… Also logged three tackles… Also competed in track & field at Tech in the 100 & 200 sprints

2024 (Fr. – Montana Tech): Earned the starting kickoff job as a freshman for the Orediggers... Led the NAIA with 5,152 kickoff yards and 42 touchbacks, an average of 62.5 yards per kickoff on 82 attempts… Set a Montana Tech school record with 10 touchbacks in a single game… Named Tech’s Freshman Player of the Year

High School: Played both wide receiver and strong safety on top of handling kicking duties for the Whitefish Bulldogs under head coach Brett Bollweg, advancing to the playoffs in two seasons… Averaged over 57 yards per kickoff with 15 touchbacks on 31 attempts… Also handed punting duties, averaging 40.7 yards per attempt with a long of 77 yards his senior year… Went 71-83 (.855) on PATs and 10-14 (.714) on field goal attempts with a long of 39 yards in 28 career games according to MaxPreps.

2) Mariano Birdno / R-So. / TE / 6-5 / 260 / Flagstaff, Ariz. / Flagstaff HS / St. Thomas

2026 (R-So. – Montana): Expected to make an impact in the tight end room after joining the program in time for the spring semester… Will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

2025 (So. – St. Thomas): Appeared in four games for the Tommies, catching five passes for 76 yards and one TD… Had a season high three catches for 59 yards and a score at Idaho, with a long of 27 yards… Also rushed the ball one time for four yards

2024 (Fr. – St. Thomas): Appeared in 8 games as a freshman... Tallied two receptions for 28 yards.. Three kick returns for 80 yards... 26.7 yards a return… Named to the Pioneer Football League Academic Honor Roll

High School: As a senior in 2023, tallied 100 yards and a touchdown in season debut... Also recorded eight tackles, including two for loss... Served as a blocking tight end his junior season... Member of the club rugby team and maintained a 3.9+ GPA.

3) Reese Brooks / R-Fr. / TE / 6-4 / 240 / Round Rock, Texas / Cedar Ridge HS / Cal Poly

2026 (R-Fr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for the spring semester with four years to play

2025 (Fr. – Cal Poly): Came on strong at the end of the season and played in three games as a true freshman for the Mustangs… Caught one pass at Northern Arizona for 17 yards… Also put in two tackles on the season

High School: A four-year varsity player, Brooks was named Second Team All-District tight end at Cedar Ridge... As a senior, accumulated 550 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns… Also ranked among the top players in Texas on defense with 7 interceptions and logged four forced fumbles… Also competed in basketball and track and was a regional contender in the high jump. He holds a 4.0 GPA… Also held an offer to NAU.

4) Jack D’Ambra / Gr. / OL / 6-3 / 290 / Wildomar, Calif. / Vista Murrieta HS / San Diego

2026 (Gr. – Montana): Expected to add a veteran presence on the Grizzly O-line after playing in 30 games at the University of San Diego where he was an all-league performer

2025 (Sr. – San Diego): Appeared in five games for the Torreros on the O-Line… Helped open up holes for the USD offense to rack up 1,868 rushing yards and 24 TDs on the season and helped create one of the top overall offenses in the Pioneer League… Was a PFL Academic Honor Roll member.

2024 (Jr. – San Diego): Appeared in seven games as a junior at USD… Logged one tackle at Drake

2023 (So. – San Diego): Appeared in all 11 games on the O-line and was an All-PFL honorable mention as a sophomore starter.

2022 (Fr. – San Diego):Started nine games on the O-Line as a true freshman and helped UND rush for over 1,000 yards and nine rushing TDs.

High School: Was named a school Scholar Athlete four times at Vista Murrieta… A two-time All-League First Team Selection and was named to the All-League Second Team once… Earned Southwestern League MVP honors and helped his team to three league championships… Won the "Dancing with the Broncos" competition, in which athletes from all sports danced against one another… Also was named "Mr. Bronco" after excelling in his school's talent show

Personal: Parents are Mike and Gabby D’Ambra… Father played baseball at Nevada… Brother Drew played baseball at Dixie State and Cal Poly Pomona.

5) Dyllan Drummond / R-So. / OL / 6-4 / 305 / Tyler, Texas / Chapel Hill HS / UNLV

2026 (R-So. – Montana): Will add FBS experience to the O-line and expected to compete for playing time in his first season at UM… Joined the program ahead of the spring semester with three years left to play

2025 (R-Fr. – UNLV): Appeared in all 14 games as a backup guard for the Rebels helping them advance to the Mountain West Championship game and the Frisco Bowl… Helped UNLV produced the top scoring offense in the Mountain West averaging over 34 PPG and over 446 yards per game total.

2024 (Fr. – UNLV): Appeared in two games vs. Utah Tech and UNR.

High School: A 2024 graduate of Chapel Hill HS... Rated a three-star prospect by On3 and 247Sports… Listed as the No. 166 interior offensive lineman in the Lone Star State by On3... A three-year letterwinner under coach Jeff Riordan… Helped guide the Bulldogs to a 13-3 season, a 4-2 league record and a state championship game berth...Also played baseball

Personal: Majoring in business.

6) Devin Dunn / R-Sr. / DB / 5-10 / 189 / Chandler, Ariz. / Chandler HS / Arizona

2026 (R-Sr. – Montana): Will spend his senior season at UM after joining the program in the spring semester… Will add experience to the Grizzly defensive backfield with 15 career appearances at Arizona… Also received an offer to play at Air Force out of Arizona.

2025 (R-Jr. – Arizona): Played in all 13 games for the Wildcats, logging nine tackles and one pass breakup… Helped Arizona to a 9-4 record, a win in the Territorial Cup and an appearance in the Holiday Bowl… A member of the All-Big 12 Academic Team

2024 (R-So. – Arizona): Made one appearance against New Mexico on special teams during the 2024 season... Did not record a stat.

2023 (R-Fr. – Arizona): Made one appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl during the 2023 season... Did not record a stat… A member of the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll

2022 (Fr. – Arizona): Did not see any action during the 2022 season as a redshirt.

High School: Made 127 total tackles over three seasons with Chandler High School... Recorded 53 solo and 74 assists with 5.5 tackles per game and 8.5 tackles for loss... Posted three sacks during his three seasons in high school... Made one interception and 10 pass deflections with one fumble recovery and four forced fumbles.

Personal: Son of James and Tina Dunn... Has one brother named Shaun... His father, James, played defensive back at Arizona State.

7) Jace Eastlick / R-So. / LS / 6-3 / 225 / Coeur d’Alene, Idaho / Coeur d’Alene HS / Fort Lewis

2026 (R-So. – Montana): Joined the program in time for the spring semester… Expected to compete for the starting long snapper job during spring ball.

2025 (R-Fr. – Ft. Lewis): Played in four games Ft. Lewis in the early part of the season.

2024 (Fr. – Idaho): Eastlick spent one season with the Vandals as a true freshman… Played in one game, making his collegiate debut against Abilene Christian... Did not record any statistics... Utilized a redshirt to retain a season of eligibility

High School: was a three-year varsity letterwinner at Coeur d'Alene High School... helped the Vikings to the State Championship game.

Personal: Son of Stacie and James Eastlick... Has one sibling, Jordyn... Enjoys fishing, listening to country music, and steak.

8) Justin Eklund / R-Sr. / LB / 6-2 / 235 / Rocklin, Calif. / Folsom HS / Bowling Green

2026 (R-Sr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for the spring semester… Brings FBS experience to the linebacker room in his final season of eligibility

2025 (R-Jr. – Bowling Green): Appeared in seven games and made one start for the Falcons under head coach Eddie George… Totaled seven tackles (2 solo), .5 TFLs, and a fumble recovery on the year… Made two tackles against Lafayette… Made first career start against Cincinnati, logging two tackles on the day and recovering a fumble… Had a tackle at Louisville… Named to the All-MAC Academic Team

2024 (R-So. – Bowling Green): Appeared in 12 of BGSU's games… Totaled 15 tackles on the season… Posted a tackle in the season opener against Fordham… Made two stops at No. 25 Texas A&M… Tallied three tackles against NIU... Registered two tackles in the win vs. Kent State… Contributed three stops in the victory at Central Michigan… Recorded two tackles in the win vs. Western Michigan… Posted a stop in the victory at Ball State… Notched a tackle against Miami (OH)

2023 (R-Fr. – San Jose St.): Appeared in three games against Oregon State, Utah State, and Fresno State, but did not register any stats

2022 (Fr. – San Jose St.): Appeared in last three games of his freshman season at SJSU, retaining his redshirt… Made collegiate debut against Utah State and made his first career tackle… Also appeared against Hawaii and Eastern Michigan in the Potato Bowl

High School: Played linebacker his junior season and defensive end and outside linebacker as a senior at Folsom High for head coach Paul Doherty… In his two seasons, he was credited with 82 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery… He led the 2021 team in quarterback sacks with 5.5 as the Bulldogs advanced to the CIF Division I-AA state championship game… Was a two-time second-team All-Sierra Foothill League football honoree as a sophomore and junior… 2020-21 Sacramento Bee All-Metro selection

Personal: Son of Michelle and Eric Eklund… At Folsom High School where his dad Eric Eklund is an assistant principal, Justin was the public relations contact for the Associated Students Board (ASB)… Michelle Eklund, Justin’s mom, is the chief communications officer for the Placer County Board of Education… Career goals are a college football coaching career or working in commercial real estate.

9) Adama Fall / GS / S / 6-3 / 210 / Simi Valley, Calif. / Simi Valley HS / Arizona St.

2026 (Gr. – Montana): Joined the program at the start of the spring semester… Expected to add a veteran presence in the defensive backfield.

2025 (R-Sr. – Arizona St.): Appeared in three games for Arizona St., including wins over TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia…

2024 (R-Jr. – Arizona St.): Appeared in all 14 games for the Sun Devils, with all of his snaps being registered on special teams, totaling 110 snaps… Logged his first tackle against Iowa St.

2023 (R-So. – Arizona St.): Appeared in nine games for the Sun Devils, primarily on special teams

2022 (R-Fr. – Arizona): Was a squad member but did not see action

2021 (Fr. – Arizona): Utilized his redshirt

2020 (Fr. – Arizona): Did not see action in UA’s condensed schedule

High School: Graduated from Simi Valley High School in California…Lettered three years in football, four years in track and field, and one year in basketball… As a senior compiled 40 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and one interception… Holds school record with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown… Two-time All-Conference and All-City selection…Earned All-District Coastal Canyon recognition three times… Competed in the long jump and triple jump in track and field

Personal: Son of Fatou Diouf…Half-brother Muhamad, three sisters, Arame, Fatou, and Seynabou.

10) Hunter Haines / R-So. / S / 6-2 / 205 / West Linn, Ore. / West Linn HS / San Diego St.

2026 (R-So. – Montana): Joined the program in time for the spring semester with three years to play… Will add depth to the linebacker room and compete for reps on the field.

2025 (R-Fr. – San Diego St.): Played in all 12 games for the Aztecs, primarily on special teams… Did not register any stats.

2024 (Fr. – Washington St.): Appeared in four games, including the Holiday Bowl… Made his college debut against Utah State recording a tackle on kickoff… Primarily played on special teams… Utilized his redshirt season.

High School: Attended West Linn High School in West Linn, Oregon… As a senior helped lead his team to the Oregon State 6A semifinals… Was named the Oregon 6A and Three Rivers League Defensive Player of the Year… Was selected to the All-State Team and First-Team Three Rivers League… Recorded eight interceptions and three kickoff return touchdowns as well as 10 pass breakups and over 60 tackles… As a junior helped lead West Linn to a 6A State Championship… Was selected First-Team Three Rivers League… Was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

11) Hayden Hanks / R-So. / DL / 6-3 / 285 / Thompson Falls, Mont. / Thompson Falls HS / Boise St.

2026 (R-So – Montana): Joined the program in time for the spring semester after returning to football out of injury retirement… Will add size and strength to the D-Line

2025 (R-Fr. – Boise St.): Spent the season recovering from injury and did not see action.

2024 (Fr. – Boise St.): Was a redshirt and did not see action.

High School: Three-star recruit according to 247sports, on3 and ESPN… Rated as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Montana per 247Sports… Recorded 62 tackles in 10 games as a senior, including 13.0 TFLs and 9.0 sacks… Registered 19 total tackles and blocked a field goal in his final game… As a sophomore, made 19 tackles with seven sacks… Spent time on offense, totaling 56 pancake blocks in 26 games… Also ran the ball 35 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns… Three-time all-state honoree… Led Thompson Falls to the 2021 state title in 8-Man football… Holds the school record in bench press, squat and clean.

12) Chris Johnson II / R-So. / CB / 6-1 / 200 / Fort Worth, Texas / Aledo HS / Arizona St.

2026 (R-So – Montana): Joined the program at the start of the spring semester… Will add depth to the defensive backfield.

2025 (R-Fr. – Arizona St.): Was a squad member but did not see action

2024 (Fr. – Arizona St.): Did not see game action while redshirting at Arizona State

High School: A consensus three-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets… Ranked a Top-50 corner in the nation by On3 (No. 41), 247Sports (No. 45) and Rivals (No. 50)... All three outlets also rank Johnson as a Top-90 player in the talent-rich state of Texas, ranked as high as No. 69 in the state by On3… 247Sports’ composite rankings have Johnson as a Top-500 prospect in the country

Has led Aledo to back-to-back UIL Texas 5A Division I state titles, capped by a perfect 16-0 record as a senior to close out his career… Recorded 54 tackles this season with 16 passes defended and two interceptions with a fumble forced… Johnson was named Second Team All-District as a junior after he recorded two interceptions, 29.5 tackles, two for loss and had two fumble recoveries for the year

Personal: Son of 11-year NFL veteran cornerback and Super Bowl Champion Chris Johnson.

13) Tyler King / R-Jr. / DL / 6-5 / 250 / Happy Valley, Ore. / Clackamas HS / Central Washington

2026 (R-Jr. – Montana): Joined the program at the start of the spring semester and will compete for a starting position on the D-line… Comes to UM as a D-II All-American having played in 24 career games at CWU, making 69 tackles, 21 TFLs, 15.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

2025 (R-So. – CWU): Had a breakout season for CWU… Led the Lone Star Conference and was No. 8 in all of D-II in sacks with 13… Was second in the LSC & top 25 in D-II in TFLs as well with 17… Also logged 47 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 10 QB hurries, and 1 blocked kick in the playoffs… Named second team All-American by the AFCA and the Conference Commissioners Association… Named All-Super Region 4… Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-LSC.

2024 (R-Fr. – CWU): Appeared in all 12 games... Logged 22 tackles: 12 solo, 10 assisted... Had 4 tackles for loss for 15 yards lost... Earned 2.5 sacks for 13 yards lost... Had 2 quarterback hurries... Season-high 4 tackles came twice, first at West Texas A&M and then against Western Oregon... Season-high 1.5 tackles for loss including a 1.5 sack came at Angelo State.

2023 (Fr. – CWU): Was a redshirt and did not see action

High School: Earned Second Team All-State... First Team All-League... Was a two-star prospect according to 247Sports… Was the No. 25 rated player in Oregon for 247Sports… Also held an offer from Idaho.

14) Legend Lyons / R-Fr. / WR / 6-2 / 180 / Covina, Calif. / Charter Oak HS / Minnesota

2026 (R-Fr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for the spring semester and will look to break into the receiver rotation during spring ball.

2025 (Fr. – Minnesota): Was a redshirt and did not see action.

High School: Attended Charter Oak High School in Covina, California… Wore No. 6 for the Chargers and was coached by Dominic Farrar… As a senior, caught 55 passes for 879 yards and 12 touchdowns… As a junior, made 74 catches for 950 yards and seven touchdowns… A consensus three-star prospect… The No. 96 wide receiver in the class according to Rivals… Tabbed as the No. 51 player in the state of California by On3.

Personal: Son of Eboni Lawrence… Has three brothers (Kobe, King and Cash) and one sister (Aamira)… Cousin, Russell Westbook, is an NBA star who has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets… Westbrook was named NBA Most Valuable Player in 2017 and is a former NBA All-Star who also led the NBA in scoring three times, led the league in assists three times and holds the NBA record for most career triple-doubles.

15) Naiteitei Mose / R-Sr. / LB / 6-0 / 230 / Euless, Texas / Trinity HS / Georgetown

2026 (R-Sr. – Montana): Joined the team in the spring semester… Brings a veteran presence with 35 career appearances at Georgetown totaling 94 careers stops, 9 TFLs, and 1 sack with 1 INT, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

2025 (R-Jr. – Georgetown): Was an All-Patriot League second team linebacker and was a Phil Steele All-Patriot League pick as well… Played in all 12 games for the Hoyas…. Recorded a career high of 63 tackles (40 solo, 23 assists) on the season and a high of 13 tackles against Colgate… Returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown to secure a victory for the Hoyas at Bucknell…. Recorded one sack for a loss of seven yards, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and five quarterback hurries.

2024 (R-So. – Georgetown): Appeared in four games for GU… Recorded three total tackles (one solo, two assists)… Named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.

2023: (R-Fr. – Georgetown): Saw action in 10 games for the Hoyas… Recorded 15 solo tackles and seven assists, including two tackles for a loss of 21 yards… Made one kick return for 46 yards and a touchdown… Tallied two blocked passes… Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week following 50-47 victory over Bucknell on the road 11/11… Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.

2022: (Fr. – Georgetown): Played in all 11 games as a freshman…. In those games he totaled six tackles with one going for a loss.

High School: Three-time 6A All-District First Team and Academic All-District selection (2019-2021) to go along with Co-Defensive MVP (2021) and Defensive Newcomer of the Year (2019)… Competed in the shot put and discus for track & field at Trinity.

16) Braeden Orlandi / R-Jr. / S / 6-1 / 205 / Valley Springs, Calif. / Calaveras HS / Carroll

2026 (R-Jr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for the spring semester… Chose UM over offers from Wyoming, Central Michigan, South Dakota State, Tennessee Tech, South Dakota, Stony Brook, Idaho State, EKU, and Bryant coming out of the transfer portal.

2025 (R-So. – Carroll): Earned second team AFCA NAIA All-American for the first time in his career as a key component to the Fighting Saints' Top-20 defense… Named Frontier Conference West Defensive Player of the Year… Led the NAIA in tackles, and was second in the nation in tackles per game (11.3)… Became the first Saint since 2013 to record 100 or more tackles in a season with 136 total stops… The 136 tackles was just 10 shy of matching the program record of 146… Also posted 6.5 tackles-for-loss for 33 yards, including a half sack, five pass break ups, a pair of interceptions for 49 yards, and one forced fumble… Named CSC Academic All-District

2024 (R-Fr. – Carroll): Named as a First Team Frontier Conference selection… Appeared in ten games… Made 77 total tackles with 3 tackles for loss… Had one interception and a fumble recovery… Also had 8 pass break ups.

2023 (Fr. – Carroll): Was a redshirt and did not see action.

High School: Orlandi was the Mother Lode League Offensive Player of the year at running back and a first-team all-conference safety at Calaveras HS. He was the league MVP for basketball and was a member of the league championship team in 2022.Off the field, Orlandi was named to the All-Academic team.

Personal: He is the son of Les and Nicole Orlandi and has two brothers (Kaven, Zaiden).

17) Ashton Paine / R-Jr. / DB / 6-1 / 195 / Olympia, Wash. / Tumwater HS / South Dakota

2026 (R-Jr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for the spring semester, reuniting with his brother Dylan, also an addition to the Grizzly roster out of Washington State.

2025 (R-So. – South Dakota): Appeared in all 15 games for South Dakota after transferring to Vermillion from Pullman in the offseason… Put in 18 total tackles (14 solo) and added a pass breakup as a backup safety

2024 (R-Fr. – Washington St.): Appeared in the first four games on special teams for the Cougars... Missed remainder of the season with injury… Made collegiate debut and made one tackle in the season-opening win over Portland State… Appeared on special teams in wins over Texas Tech, Apple Cup over Washington, and San Jose State.

2023 (Fr. – Washington St.): Was a redshirt and did not see action.

18) Dylan Paine / Gr. / RB / 5-9 / 202 / Olympia, Wash. / Tumwater HS / Washington St.

2026 (Gr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for spring as a grad transfer from WSU… Adds an immediate veteran presence in the RB room… Played in 25 games as a Coug, rushing for 254 yards on 49 attempts with 3 TDs, averaging 5.2 yards per attempts in his career… Reunited with his brother Ashton, also an addition to the Grizzly roster out of South Daktoa.

2025 (R-Sr. – Washington St.): Did not appear in a game while recovering from injury.

2024 (R-Jr. – Washington St.): Appeared in first five games… Rushed nine times for 40 yards with two touchdowns and long of 15… Had three carries in season-opening win over Portland State… Made a tackle in win over Texas Tech… Had six carries for 38 yards including pair of touchdown runs in double-overtime win over San Jose State… Made a tackle at No. 25 Boise State… Missed remainder of season with injury... Earned degree in marketing.

2023 (R-So. – Washington St.): Saw action in nine games, all in a reserve role… Missed three games due to injury… Rushed 25 times for 150 yards and a touchdown… Added 1 catch for five yards… Had season-bests of seven rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown in win over Northern Colorado… Had four rushes for 14 yards in season-opening win at Colorado State… Ran for 29 yards on five carries in win over Colorado… Had lone reception on year for five yards against Buffs… Added three carries for 23 yards against Arizona.

2022 (R-Fr. – Washington St.): Appeared in 11 games… Had 15 carries for 64 yards, averaged 4.3 yards-per-carry with a long of 13… Caught four passes for 33 yards with a long of 22… Named WSU Scout Team Player of the Week following win over Idaho… Made collegiate debut in win at No. 19 Wisconsin… Had three carries and caught one pass at Oregon State… Had two carries for 10 yards and caught three passes for 29 yards including 22-yard grab against No. 14 Utah… Had four carries for 20 yards in win at Stanford… Had six-yard carry in win over Arizona State… Had career-long 13-yard carry late in win at Arizona… Had two carries for 16 yards against Fresno State in LA Bowl.

2021 (Fr. – Washington St.): Did not appear in a game... Redshirt season.

2020 (Fr. – Washington St.): Preferred walk on in the fall... Did not appear in a game in shortened season.

19) Landon Ransom-Goelz / R-Jr. / WR / 6-1 / 185 / Trophy Club, Texas / Byron Nelson HS / Rice

2026 (R-Jr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for the spring semester… Will add immediate experience to a deep WR room as the former Rice Freshman of the Year… Caught 32 career passes for 443 yards and 4 TDs for the Owls in two seasons of action, averaging 10.5 YPC.

2025 (R-So. – Rice): Returned to action for the first time since 2023 and saw action in six games (3 starts) before missing the rest of the season with an injury… Caught six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown and ran the ball for 17 yards on five carries… Returned to the starting lineup vs. Prairie View and caught a season-high three passes for 36 yards, 34 of them coming on a touchdown pass from Chase Jenkins to extend the Owls’ lead to 31-7… Also had starts against Charlotte and UConn… Academic All-American Conference… Rice Honor Athlete

2024 (R-Fr. – Rice): Did not see any action while sitting out the season… Academic All-American Conference

2023 (Fr. – Rice): True freshman who earned an immediate starting assignment and went on to be named the winner of the Joe F. Lipscomb Award as the team's top freshman... Averaged a team-leading 14.6 yards on 26 receptions for 380 yards and three touchdowns… Average per catch was second among freshmen in the AAC… Three TD receptions tied for second on the team and are the most by a true freshman since James Mayden had three in 2014… Became the first true freshman to start and opener for the Owls since 2006 when he made his debut at Texas… Shut out in the first two games and then amassed his 24 receptions over the last 10 games… First career reception was good for 44 yards vs. Texas Southern… Matched his career-long reception with a 44-yard touchdown vs. East Carolina to break a 17-17 tie with 6:24 left after the Pirates had just tied the game… Posted career-best totals with five receptions and 58 yards at Tulsa, including a 17-yard touchdown… Third TD was a 22-yard connection from AJ Padgett vs. UTSA.

High School: Team MVP, All-District 4-6A, and third-team TSWA All-State selection as a senior for coach Travis Pride as the Bobcats advanced to the Region 1 final for the second consecutive year (best finish in school history)… Led the district with 73 receptions for 1,339 yards (18.1 per catch) and tied for the team lead with 16 touchdown receptions…Caught four passes for 125 yards and two TDs vs. Keller Central and fellow signee Joseph Mutombo… Totaled 3,170 yards in receptions and 34 touchdowns in his career…4-6A Utility Player of the Year as a junior… German Club, Art Club.

Personal: Full name: Landon Julius Ransom-Goelz… Parents: Chris Goelz and Leslie Ransom… Two sisters... A business major.

20) Wyatt Redding / R-Sr. / KP / 6-1 / 196 / Sumner, Wash. / Sumner HS / Central Washington

2026 (R-Sr. – Montana): Will add immediate experience to UM’s kicking game as a spring transfer and all-conference punter/kicker from CWU.

2025 (R-Jr. – CWU): Earned second-team All-Lone Star Conference honors as a standout punter and kickoff specialist for the Wildcats… Averaged just under 42 yards per punt (third in the LSC) in 12 games with 1,752 yards on 42 attempts… Placed 1 of those attempts in the 20, had seven punts of 50+ yards, and totaled 3 touchbacks and 11 fair catches… Also totaled an LSC-best 5,652 yards on kickoffs on 91 attempts, averaging 62.1 per kick with 45 touchbacks, the best net in the league… Put in six punts for 255 yards at 42.5 YPP with a long of 69 yards in CWU’s loss at Montana.

2024 (R-So. – CWU): Played in 10 games for the Wildcats as the primary kickoff specialist… Led the best kickoff unit in the Lone Star Conference with 3,227 yards on 56 attempts to average just under 58 YPK with 14 touchbacks.

2023 (R-Fr. – Boise St.): Was a squad member but did not see action.

2022 (Fr. – Boise St.): Was a redshirt in his first season at Boise St. and did not see action.

High School: Three-time second-team all-state honoree…as a senior, had a 90 percent touchback rate and averaged 42 yards per punt…made career-long 54-yard field goal…went 4-for-5 on field goal attempts as a junior…had an 85 percent touchback rate and averaged 40.8 yards per punt…was a perfect 47-for-47 on PATs and made season-long 51-yard field goal his sophomore year.

21) Gabe Stroud / R-So. / CB / 5-11 / 186 / Whitehouse, Texas / Whitehouse HS / North Texas

2026 (R-So. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for the spring semester and will look to earn a place in the cornerback room.

2025 (R-Fr. – North Texas): Saw action in five games… Had a season-high two tackles in the win over Temple.

2024 (Fr. – North Texas): Appeared in four games as a true freshman… Preserved a redshirt season… Recorded five tackles on the season… Made his career debut and recorded his first career tackle against Wyoming... Had a career-high four tackles vs. Tulsa.

High School: Named an 8-5A First Team All-District selection at Whitehouse HS… Finished 2023 with 36 tackles, three interceptions, three PBUs, two TFLs and a forced fumble… Was also a dynamic kick returner with 264 return yards and a touchdown on just 12 total returns… Rated as a three-star prospect by On3… No. 192 player in Texas… No. 150 CB… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247… No. 189 player in Texas and No. 137 CB… Also competed on the track and field team.

22) Nui Tovey / So. / DE / 6-3 / 240 / Lake Oswego, Ore. / Lakeridge HS / Utah Tech

2026 (So. – Montana): Joined the program in the spring semester… Will add a mature presence in the D-Line room after spending three years on a mission.

2025 (Fr. – Utah Tech): Played in all 12 games for the Blazers as a backup outside linebacker… Logged 35 tackles (11 solo), 2 TFLs, and 1 QBH… Originally signed at Utah Tech in 2021 and just returned from an LDS Church mission

High School: Played three seasons at Lakeridge High School, where he was a two-time first team all-state selection and Defensive Player of the Year honoree in 2021… Racked up 112 total tackles with 23 solo stops and 7.0 sacks as a senior in 2021… Finished with 210 career tackles (62 solo) and nine sacks over his prep career... Also lettered in basketball… Was highly recruited out of high school with interest from BYU, UNLV, Colorado State, Oregon State, Northern Colorado, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth and Valparaiso

Personal: Born in Laie, Hawai’i… Parents are Peter and Bonita Tovey… Favorite pro team is the Kansas City Chiefs… Favorite NFL player is Myles Garrett… Favorite band is Fallout Boy… Favorite food is sushi… Plans to major in pre-med.

23) Campbell Vandiver / R-Jr. / OT / 6-8 / 280 / Nashville, Tenn. / Lipscomb Academy / South Carolina

2026 (R-Jr. – Montana): Comes to Montana from the SEC’s South Carolina… Did not see action with the Gamecocks after three years in the program… Joined the program in time for the spring semester.

2025 (R-So. – South Carolina): Suffered an injury in the spring and missed the entire season while rehabbing

2024 (R-Fr. – South Carolina): Worked with the scout team all season… Did not see any game action.

2023 (Fr. – South Carolina): True freshman offensive lineman who joined the squad in the summer as a walk-on… Worked with the scout team… Did not see any game action as a redshirt.

High School: Graduated from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn. in 2023… Played offensive tackle… Coached by Trent Dilfer… The Mustangs posted a perfect 13-0 record and a Division II Class AA state title in 2022… Also played baseball for the Mustangs.

24) Tanner Williams / R-So. / LB / 6-1 / 225 / Orange, Calif. / Mater Dei HS / San Diego St.

2026 (R-So. – Montana): Transferred to Montana from San Diego St. in time for the spring semester… Will add depth to the linebacker room with FBS experience and will compete for a starting job.

2025 (R-Fr. – San Diego St.): Appeared in four games for the Aztecs, putting in 6 tackles (3 solo)… Made his debut against Nevada and played against San Jose St. and in the New Mexico Bowl against North Texas where he put in 3 tackles.

2024 (Fr. – Utah St.): Appeared in four games with one tackle on the season… Utilized his redshirt season.

High School: Three-star recruit according to 247Sports... Prepped at Mater Dei High School in Orange, California, helping the Monarchs to a 13-1 record during his senior season and the 2023 California Open Division Championship... Earned first-team All-Trinity League honors following his senior season as he recorded 51 tackles, which included 4.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss, while adding three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery... Missed his junior season due to injury... Helped Mater Dei HS to a national championship in 2021 as he was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American.

