Montana Grizzlies bounce back, hold off Idaho to sweep season series

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team held on late to bounce back with a much-needed Big Sky Conference victory, as UM topped Idaho 72-67 on Monday night in front of 2,438 fans at Dahlberg Arena.

Montana swept the season series with the Vandals after beating them in Moscow on Jan. 4, 73-71. The Grizzlies improved to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in the Big Sky to stay in second play in the conference standings. Idaho fell to 8-11 and 3-3 with the loss.

Montana never trailed in the game, and at times seemed in full control with a 7-0 start and a 20-9 lead after a 3-pointer from Austin Patterson less than 10 minutes into the game. But the Vandals continued to chip away to keep things interesting, as UM led just 37-31 at the break.

The Grizzlies would put the throttle down multiple times in the second half, and a three-point play from Te'Jon Sawyer with 5:45 remaining put UM up 64-50.

After that, Montana went completely cold and Idaho heated up, as the Vandals got within 64-61 with 1:56 to go after a Kyson Rose 3-pointer. But big baskets from Money Williams and Brandon Whitney gave the Grizzlies some breathing room.

Idaho got back within 68-65 with 24 seconds remaining, but Whitney and Malik Moore each buried a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Whitney had a game-high 18 points including four 3-pointers. Jensen Bradtke had 12 points off of the bench, all 3s, while Moore finished with 10. Williams dished nine assists and Joe Pridgen added eight points and 10 boards. Patterson also added nine points. The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 49% from the field and went 12 for 27 from deep, while they held Idaho to 40% shooting. The Vandals were 10 for 24 from beyond the arc.

Tyler Mrus led Idaho with 12 points in the loss. Billings Skyview graduate Julius Mims had four points and six rebounds in 25 minutes of work for the Vandals as well.

UM's next game is the first meeting with rival Montana State. That game is at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.