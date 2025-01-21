Second-half momentum leads Montana State men to win over Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team returned home to Worthington Arena on Monday night and graced the home crowd with a 74-64 win over Eastern Washington.

After going into halftime with a narrow 31-29 deficit to the Eagles, MSU took the momentum in the second to score 45 points and grab a win to move to 2-4 in Big Sky Conference play.

Brandon Walker led the Cats with 20 points, and Max Agbonkpolo had 13. Patrick McMahon and Jabe Mullins each added 10 points.

Up next for Montana State is the first Cat-Griz matchup of the season in Missoula on Saturday.

For full highlights from Monday's matchup, watch the video above.