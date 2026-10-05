Montana Tech 6th, Carroll College 12th in NAIA football top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech held steady at No. 6 in the NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 on Monday, while Carroll College climbed one spot to No. 12.

For the first time in program history, College of Idaho is the sole No. 1-ranked team. The Yotes tied for first in last week's poll.

Following C of I in the rankings are No. 2 Keiser (Fla.), No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 4 Benedictine (Kan.) and No. 5 Grand View (Iowa). View the complete poll.

C of I (5-0) and Tech (5-1) are the only Frontier Conference teams ranked in the top 10, but Carroll (4-1) is in inching in that direction. The Fighting Saints' lone loss of the season came against Tech, which has only lost to College of Idaho.

All three teams won their Frontier Conference division openers last week. In the West Division, C of I beat Simpson 56-14 and Carroll shut out Arizona Christian 73-0. In the East, Tech got a 33-21 win at Dakota State.

Dakota State was ranked 22nd last week but fell one spot to No. 23 after the loss to the Orediggers. No other Frontier teams received votes in the poll.

This week's Frontier Conference football schedule is below.

Saturday, Oct. 10

East

Valley City State (1-4 overall, 0-1 Frontier East ) at Mayville State (4-2, 0-1), 12 p.m.

MSU-Northern (0-5, 0-0) at No. 6 Montana Tech (5-1, 1-0), 1 p.m.

Dickinson State (2-4, 1-0) at No. 23 Dakota State (4-2, 0-1), 2 p.m.

West

Montana Western (2-3 overall, 0-1 Frontier West) at No. 12 Carroll (4-1, 1-0), 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon (3-1, 0-0) at Arizona Christian (0-4, 0-1), 2 p.m.

Simpson (2-3, 0-1) at Southern Oregon (2-3, 1-0), 2 p.m.