No. 6 Montana Tech gets back in the win column at No. 22 Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. — Jarrett Wilson had a hand in three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — and the Montana Tech defense intercepted four passes to help the sixth-ranked Orediggers get back in the win column Saturday with a 33-21 victory over No. 22 Dakota State at Brian Kern Family Stadium on Blankley Field.

Wilson carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards and completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards, as Tech won its Frontier Conference East Division opener and improved to 5-1 overall following last week's loss at College of Idaho. Anders Thompson also ran in two touchdowns for Tech on Saturday.

Thompson's first touchdown gave Tech a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Wilson added a 12-yard scoring run in the second, as the Diggers built a 13-0 lead.

Dakota State quickly answered with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Tray Hettick to Maddox Kihne to get on the scoreboard before Thompson found the end zone again. Thompson had just three carries for two yards in the game.

Hettick threw another touchdown — this one a 44-yarder — to Grant VanDenHul as time expired in the first half to cut Tech's lead to 20-14 at intermission. The Trojans took the lead in the third quarter, as Hettick threw his third TD pass of the game, connecting with Jevon Denis for a score midway through the period. Dakota State led 21-20 going to the fourth.

Tech won the fourth quarter 13-0, though. Wilson first hooked up with Levi Torgerson for a 42-yard touchdown, then ran in another score in the final minute.

Torgerson caught 10 passes for 104 yards and the TD. Nick Michelotti added three receptions for 73 yards.

Tech split up the rushing attempts: In addition to Wilson's 12 carries for 47 yards, Ikaika Ho had 13 attempts for 74 yards, Gunnar Peterson ran six times for 35 yards and Merek Mihelish had four carries for 31 yards.

Hettick was 21-of-34 passing for 320 yards for Dakota State but threw the four interceptions — one each to Kellan Beller, Jalen Perkins, Brady Swenson and Luke Donally.

Tech (5-1 overall, 1-0 Frontier East) returns to Butte for Homecoming next week and will host MSU-Northern at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Dakota State (4-2, 0-1) hosts Dickinson State the same day.