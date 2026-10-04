HELENA — The No. 13-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints celebrated Homecoming with a dominant 73-0 win over Arizona Christian Saturday night at Nelson Stadium.

Carroll jumped out to a 31-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, improving to 4-1 on the season. Arizona Christian falls to 0-4 following the loss.

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No. 13 Carroll College blasts Arizona Christian for 73-0 Homecoming win

Peter Minnaert scored three rushing touchdowns for the Saints, while Kaden Huot threw two touchdown passes. Carroll finished the night with 487 yards of total offense.

Both teams return to action next Saturday. Carroll will host Montana Western at Nelson Stadium, while Arizona Christian returns home to take on Eastern Oregon.