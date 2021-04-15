Missoula's Rollie Worster commits to University of Utah men's basketball

Rollie Worster is staying in the state of Utah after all.

The Missoula Hellgate High grad told MTN Sports that he is committing to the University of Utah of the Pac-12 Conference to further his college basketball career. Worster also announced the news on his Twitter account.

“First, I want to say thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, trainer, and everyone else who helped me get to where I am today," Worster told MTN Sports. "I also want to thank coach Smith and his staff, along with the University of Utah for providing me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career. I’m super excited to play for this storied program. Go Utes!”

Worster entered his name in the transfer portal last week after spending his true freshman season at Utah State. Worster follows his coach at Utah State, Craig Smith, who took the Utah job after Montana native and former Griz player and coach Larry Krystkowiak was let go after 10 seasons of leading the program.

Worster, a two-time Gatorade Montana player of the year, started in 25 games at point guard for Utah State in 2020-21. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 27.7 minutes per contest. Worster finished shooting 40.6% from the field and went 23 for 81 from the 3-point line. Worster helped lead Utah State to a 20-9 record and an at-large bid in the men's NCAA Tournament.

Worster told MTN Sports that he received contact from 17 schools after entering his name in the transfer portal, including: Utah, Oregon State, Stanford, TCU, Minnesota, Indiana State, Utah State, Utah Valley, Davidson, Montana, Montana State, Pepperdine, UC Santa Barbara, UTSA, Louisiana Lafayette, Bradley and Vermont.

Worster said those were schools reaching out, but once Utah offered he took it right away. Utah finished 12-13 overall last season and 8-11 in the Pac-12.