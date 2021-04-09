Missoula native, Utah State freshman Rollie Worster enters transfer portal

Rollie Worster is on the move.

The Missoula native and Utah State freshman point guard is entering the transfer portal, he confirmed with MTN Sports on Thursday evening.

Ustateaggies.com was first to report the move.

Worster just completed a freshman season with the Aggies that caught the eyes of many. The two-time Gatorade player of the year from Missoula Hellgate High School, Worster played in 26 games and started in 25 for Utah State. Worster averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 27.7 minutes per contest. Worster finished shooting at a 40.6% clip from the field while going 23 for 81 from beyond the arc. He also converted on 80.4% of his free throw attempts.

With Worster helping to lead the charge, Utah State went 20-9 this past season and advanced to the Mountain West Conference championship game against familiar foe San Diego State. The Aggies drew a No. 11 seed in the men's NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid and ultimately fell to No. 6 Texas Tech 65-53 in the opening round of the tournament.

Worster's play at point guard as a true freshman in the Mountain West gained a lot of attention, and his options will be plenty. His entry into the transfer portal comes almost two weeks after Utah State coach Craig Smith left the program to become the new men's basketball head coach at Utah of the Pac-12 Conference. Smith replaced Montana native and former Griz player and coach Larry Krystkowiak, who was let go at Utah after 10 seasons leading the program.