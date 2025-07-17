Kalispell Glacier quarterback Jackson Presley flips commitment from Montana State to Sacramento State

MISSOULA — One of the top football prospects in Montana has again flipped his college commitment.

Jackson Presley, a soon-to-be senior quarterback at Kalispell Glacier, announced on social media Wednesday he is decommitting from Montana State and instead committing to Sacramento State.

"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and heartfelt conversations with those closest to me, I've made the decision to decommit from Montana State," Presley wrote. "This wasn't easy, and it's a choice I don't take lightly."

Presley threw for 2,669 yards with 25 touchdown and nine interceptions as a junior last season. In two years as the Wolfpack's starting quarterback, Presley has 5,722 passing yards, 53 TDs and 13 interceptions and has completed 64.6% of his passes. He has twice led Glacier to the Class AA state championship game.

Presley committed to play for coach Brent Vigen and the Bobcats on March 30 after originally pledging to play for Boise State last summer. He's now committed to first-year coach Brennan Marion and Sacramento State, which is playing its final season in the Big Sky Conference this fall.

The Hornets will play as an FCS independent in 2026 after having their waiver to move to the FBS level denied.

Presley, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which ranks him the the top QB and No. 2 overall prospect in Montana behind Billings West tight end Matt Ludwig. Ludwig has committed to play at Michigan.

According to 247 Sports, Sac State was the 14th program to offer Presley a scholarship. In addition to Boise State and Montana State, the recruiting site lists Montana and FBS programs Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia as other programs to have offered Presley.