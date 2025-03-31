Watch Now
Kalispell Glacier QB Jackson Presley now a Montana State commit in flip from Boise State

Kalispell Glacier junior quarterback Jackson Presley throws a pass during the first day of practice ahead of the 2024 high school football season.
KALISPELL — Touted Kalispell Glacier quarterback Jackson Presley announced Sunday night he has committed to play college football at Montana State after initially pledging to Boise State in August.

Presley made the announcement via social media, writing, "I have decided it's best to continue my playing career in the state that gave me everything and flip my commitment to Montana State. I'm staying home. Go Bobcats."

Presley also said he will "never forget when I verbally committed to Boise State ... a top-10 program in America," and also referred to Broncos coach Spencer Danielson "a man of faith." Presley said prayer and communication with his family helped lead to his decision to switch to the Bobcats.

Presley, an incoming senior at Glacier for the 2025-26 academic year, threw for 2,669 yards with 25 touchdown and nine interceptions as a junior last season. In two years as the Wolfpack's starting quarterback, Presley has 5,722 passing yards, 53 TDs and 13 interceptions with a .646 completion percentage. He has twice led Glacier to the Class AA state championship game.

He is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247 Sports. Those services also report that Presley has several other collegiate offers, including from the likes of Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

