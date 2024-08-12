Watch Now
Kalispell Glacier quarterback Jackson Presley commits to Boise State

Justin Cuevas
Jackson Presley, a rising junior at Kalispell Glacier, has committed to play college football at Boise State.
KALISPELL — Kalispell Glacier junior quarterback Jackson Presley gave his verbal commitment to Boise State, he announced Monday.

Presley passed for 3,053 yards and 28 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions last season as a sophomore. He added four rushing TDs.

Glacier reached the 2023 Class AA state championship game, where it lost to Bozeman 35-27 to finish the season with a 10-2 overall record.

Presley is rated a three-star prospect by the recruiting website 247sports.com. According to the site, Presley is the No. 2 overall 2026 prospect in Montana behind Billings West tight end Matt Ludwig.

Presley drew interest from around the country but last month listed Arkansas and Oklahoma State as finalists alongside Boise State. Former Helena Capital standout Matt Miller is an assistant coach for the Broncos, who are led by head coach Spencer Danielson.

Jackson Presley and Spencer Danielson
Kalispell Glacier quarterback Jackson Presley (left) poses for a photo with Boise State coach Spencer Danielson.

Practice for Montana's 2024 high school football season begins Friday. Glacier is slated to kick off its season Aug. 29 at Great Falls High.

