Miles CC women's basketball standout Rebekah Dallinger signs with Kansas State

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- Miles CC women's basketball standout Rebekah Dallinger has signed a national letter of intent to join the Kansas State Wildcats of the Big 12 Conference for next season. Dallinger was the 2021 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year National Player of the Year.

Dallinger joins the Wildcats following one season at MCC where she helped the program to its first-ever win in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I national tournament and a 24-2 overall record.

During her lone season with the Pioneers under head coach Taylor Harris, Dallinger led NJCAA Division I in scoring at 25.8 points per game and total points with 644. Dallinger scored 20 or more points in 19 games which included nine games of 30 or more and two games with 40 or more, including a season-high of 42 against Dawson Community College on Feb. 2.

Dallinger, the 2021 World Exposure National Junior College Player of the Year and National Freshman of the Year, also led NJCAA Division I in field goals made (212) and free throws made (163). She recorded a field goal percentage of 48.7%, which included a 42.9% effort from beyond the arc.

The 2021 Region XIII Player of the Year and the 2021 MonDak Conference Player of the Year hauled in 6.8 rebounds per game while dishing 5.0 assists and pocketing 2.8 steals. She carded four double-doubles during the 2021 season, including a season-high of 17 rebounds against Dawson on April 5.

In the Pioneers' two games at the NJCAA Division I national tournament, Dallinger averaged 30.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals.