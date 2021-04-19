Miles CC's Rebekah Dallinger named World Exposure NJCAA 1st-team all-American

Miles Community College freshman Rebekah Dallinger was named a World Exposure NJCAA first-team all-American on Monday.

Dallinger led NJCAA Division I in scoring at 25.3 points per game. She also averages just under seven rebounds and six assists per game.

Dallinger had eight 30-point performances this season, including back-to-back games with more than 40 points on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 against Dawson CC and Williston State. Dallinger also led NJCAA Division I in free throws made and attempted this season.

Dawson Community College's Ashya Klopfenstein and Tamiya Francis were both named to the honorable mention all-America team. Klopfenstein recently committed to Robert Morris to continue her basketball career.

Dallinger and MCC will play Gulf Coast State at 1 p.m. on Monday in the opening round of the NJCAA Division I women's basketball championship.

The full World Exposure NJCAA all-American teams can be found below.

First-team all-America

Chanaya Pinto, so., Northwest Florida State; Rebekah Dallinger, fr., Miles Community College; Nia Daniel, so., Gulf Coast State (FL); Starr Jacobs, so., Temple; De'Myla Brown, so., Chipola.

Second-team all-America

Ambah Kowcun, fr., North Dakota State COS; Daisha Bradford, Rso., Jones (MS); Isadora Sousa, so., Chipola; Kobe King-Hawea, so., Casper (WY); Jane Asinde, so., Grayson.

Third-team all-America

Catarina Ferriera, fr., Eastern Arizona; Patience Williams, fr., Florida Southwestern; Debora Reis, fr., South Plains (TX); Last Tear-Poa, fr., Northwest Florida State; Hailey Atwood, so., Blinn (TX).

Honorable mention all-America

Vanessa Oduah, so., Barton; Tamara Nard, so., Butler (KS); Skyla Knight, so., Butler (KS); Natalia Otkhmezuri, so., Casper (WY); Senya Rabuin, fr., Central Arizona; Denali Hughes, so., Central Arizona; Ashya Klopfenstein, so., Dawson; Tamiya Francis, so., Dawson; Isis Smith, so., Eastern Arizona; Stephanie Torres, so., Eastern Florida State; Sheslanie Laureano, Rso., Florida Southwestern; Jashanti Simmons, fr., Georgia Highlands; Destanee Roblow, so., Hill; Rapuluchi Favor Ayodele Ngorka, fr., Independence (KS); Maryanne Logsdon, so., Indian River; Zaraya March, so., North Dakota State COS; Emma Florez-Pasqual, so., Otero; Odeth Betancourt, so., Panola; Tai'Sheka Porchia, so., Pensacola; Niya Danfort, so., Rend Lake; Dais'ja Trotter, so., Rend Lake; Awa Sidibe, so., Salt Lake (UT); Sierra Morrow, so., Seward County (KS); Veronica Charles, so., South Georgia Tech; Domenica Zamora, so., St. Petersburg; Amani Brown, so., Vincennes; Jazz Turner, so., Wabash Valley; Je'Naiya Davis, so., Wabash Valley; Alejah Douglas, fr., Western Nebraska; Clarissa Francis, so., Western Texas.