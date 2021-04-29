Miles CC's Rebekah Dallinger adds WBCA player of the year honor

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media release)

MILES CITY -- Rebekah Dallinger keeps raking in the postseason awards. The Women's Basketball Coaches Association has named Dallinger the two-year player of the year and also a member of the 10-person All-American team.

Dallinger had aleady been named the World Exposure junior college player of the year, Region XIII player of the year, and MonDak Conference player of the year.

Dallinger led NJCAA Division I in points per game (25.8), total points (644), field goals made (212) and free throws made (163). She helped lead the Pioneers to a 24-2 season record and a trip to the NJCAA DI Sweet Sixteen.

The Pioneers' win over Gulf Coast State in the first round was the Pioneers' first-ever win at the national tournament.