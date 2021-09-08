What caught my eye: Florence among teams with huge Week 2 wins

Just like that, another week of high school football is in the books.

Several teams had bye weeks to open the season, but the rest of Montana's teams joined in on the action in Week 2.

Missoula Sentinel is going to enter Western AA play unblemished, as the Spartans put together another impressive victory over an Eastern AA foe. They look like they'll have some serious competition from Helena High, who also was a perfect 2-0 against the Eastern AA.

Eastern A heavyweights Billings Central and Miles City delivered yet another classic in their storied rivalry, while Polson quarterback Jarrett Wilson is re-writing the Class A passing record book.

Florence appears to be the team to beat in Class B this season. The Falcons had one of the more shocking results of the weekend. It wasn't the fact that Florence won that was surprising, but rather how the Falcons decimated the defending state champions. Malta also had a solid non-conference victory over the weekend as the Mustangs look to enter Northern B play rolling.

If you thought Drummond-Philipsburg was going to fall off a cliff without Mike and Kade Cutler, think again. The Titans should once again be a force in the 8-Man West. Chinook has put together back-to-back wins over 2020 playoff teams to open the year and could challenge for an 8-Man North conference crown this season.

Make it two consecutive weekends that Bridger has squeaked out a victory, this time over a playoff team out of the 6-Man East. A tough non-conference schedule looks to have set the Scouts up for success in the South. Two 6-Man West opponents for Big Sandy so far, and two losses. However, those two teams rank in the top five of the MontanaSports.com power polls.

That and more highlight what caught my eye in a busy Week 2.

Reminder: Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Class AA

Third-ranked Helena High finishes off its non-conference schedule unbeaten after topping Billings Senior over the weekend, 28-14. The Bengals will be in contention for a Western AA regular-season title behind the arm of signal caller Kaden Huot, but it was their defense that stepped up against the Broncs. If Helena can get consistent play on both sides of the ball, watch out Sentinel.

Speaking of Sentinel, the Spartans had yet another impressive win over the Eastern AA by taking down Bozeman, 35-14. Bozeman had cut the lead to seven at halftime but Sentinel's depth and playmakers made the difference. Sentinel and Helena seem to be on a collision course for a de-facto conference title game.

Class A

Mark down another classic in the rivalry between Billings Central and Miles City. Central outlasted the Cowboys for a 17-9 win in Billings behind what head coach Jim Stanton has said to be one of his youngest teams during his tenure with the Rams. But Central doesn't rebuild, they reload. The Eastern A will be competitive at the top, but make no mistake, Billings Central belongs in the discussion when talking Class A's elite teams.

Jarrett Wilson is on course to completely rewrite the Class A record books. In the Pirates' 52-12 win over Stevensville, Wilson completed 42 of 56 attempts for 565 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. According to Class A historian Brian Reed, Wilson is just the second Class A football player with two career 500-yard passing games, joining Billings Central's Chris Klein. Wilson has six career 400-yard games, four more than any other Class A player ever, and his 42 completions broke his own Class A record of 39 set last season. Wilson had three 100-yard receivers in the contest, as well. Have yourself a weekend, kid.

Class B

Class B football looks like it will run through Florence. If the Falcons win the Western B, they'll have home-field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs. It certainly looks like that could be the case, as Florence blasted defending State B champion Manhattan, 52-0. I don't expect Florence to get many tests out West this season, so this could be a glimpse at just how dominant the Falcons could be throughout 2021.

Malta should once again be a force in the Northern B, and the Mustangs flexed their muscles against Eastern B opponent Huntley Project over the weekend, winning 23-6. Malta will have one of the best backfields in the state with Rex Williamson and Cash Salsberry, so don't be surprised to see the Mustangs riding their studs early and often this season.

8-Man

Drummond-Philipsburg hasn't missed a beat without the Cutlers. The Titans have outscored their first two opponents, 142-18, including an 84-point outburst this past weekend against Troy. There will likely be stiffer competition ahead for the defending 8-Man state champions, as the 8-Man West also features Thompson Falls, which has looked equally impressive to open the season. Even after graduating some studs, the Titans will no doubt be a contender this fall.

Make it two consecutive weeks that Chinook has knocked off a 2020 playoff team. The Sugarbeeters took down Park City at home in Week 1 then traveled to Shelby to beat the Coyotes handily in Week 2, 54-14. It appears as if Chinook will be one of the top teams in the always competitive 8-Man North.

6-Man