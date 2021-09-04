Class A roundup: No. 2 Billings Central takes down No. 4 Miles City

Billings Central 17, Miles City 9

BILLINGS-- Billings Central turned in a season-opening win by holding off a strong Miles City squad 17-9 Friday night at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.

The Rams led 7-0 at halftime on Clay Oven's touchdown run from inside the 10 yard line with about 2:00 left before break. Central would take a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter before Miles City capitalized a bizarre sequence to nearly tie it.

Following a Cowboys' field goal with 8:02 left, Billings Central failed to cover the ensuing kickoff which was recovered by Jackson Whicker on Central's 2-yard line. One play later, Dalton Tvedt stormed in drawing Miles City within 10-9. Rather than attempt a game-tying PAT, the Cowboys chased the lead on a two-point conversion that failed.

Miles City (1-1) then attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Rams near midfield. With about 2:00 left, Kade Boyd darted in from inside the 10 for Central's second touchdown and a 17-9 lead.

Miles City quickly marched past midfield before facing a 4th and 7. Dalton Polesky's deep pass toward the endzone was deflected and intercepted by Central's Travis Hadley at the two before the Rams (1-0) ran out the clock.

Hamilton 48, Dillon 6

DILLON-- Montana football commit Tyson Rostad rushed for four touchdowns as the Hamilton Broncs cruised past Dillon 48-6 to improve to 2-0 while dropping the Beavers to 0-2.

All four of Rostad's touchdowns were short, goal-line runs. Tim Zohner had a 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Broncs a 21-0 lead and a 96-yard touchdown run in the second half for the final score.

Dillon's lone score came in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kee Christansen to Carsten Lemelin.

Hamilton now heads to Frenchtown while Dillon travels to Corvalis.

Whitefish 20, Frenchtown 14

WHITEFISH-- The first half was a back to back fight. Whitefish scores in the first possession of the second quarter. Fynn Ridgway throws to Clayton Godsee. Frenchtown follows that up with quarterback Eli Quinn throwing right into the end- zone to Devon Shelton. 2nd down Fynn Ridgeway throws to the outside,to his go to receiver Body Smith (who finished the night with 7 catches for 112 yards).

Bulldogs up 14-7, but Frenchtown answers right back Eli Quinn throws to Devin Shelton as he leaps for the touchdown. The Score is 14-14 going into the half. Whitefish ends up prevailing 20-14, with a touchdown by Jaxsen Shclauch in the second half.

Lewistown 33, Havre 0

LEWISTOWN-- The first half was a tale of defensive stops and penalties before Lewistown started to click offensively on the backs of receivers Gage Norslien and Jett Boyce. On the other side of the ball, the Golden Eagles didn’t give an an inch all four quarters giving them the shutout on senior night.

Other Class A Scores

Butte Central 47, Browning 0

Sidney 47, Livingston 0

