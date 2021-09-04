Class B roundup: No. 1 Florence crushes No. 2 Manhattan

MANHATTAN — (Editor's note: this article will be updated)

Florence 52, Manhattan 0

Jefferson 35, Whitehall 14

BOULDER-- On the opening night of the season for Jefferson, the Panthers were able to come away victorious over the Whitehall Trojans, 35-14.

The Panthers went up 14-0 in the first quarter on two touchdown passes by Braden Morris; the first, the Panthers took advantage of a penalty and used the great field position to find Joey Visser on the right side for the score. The second, a busted play where the ball was snapped well over Morris’ head, but he was able to corral it and find Jake Genger in the back of the endzone to put the Panther’s up by two scores.

Genger was also able to find the endzone on the opposite side of the ball, intercepting Miles Hoerauf and taking it all the way back to the house for the pick-six to make it 21-0 midway through the second, leading to a 35-14 win.

Fairfield 18, Missoula Loyola 6

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Eagles opened the season with an 18-6 win over Missoula Loyola.

Both teams played to a draw in the first half with the score tied at six after three quarters. But Fairfield scored twice in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Miguel Perez ran in from 20 yards out during the first play of the fourth quarter.

Cooper Christensen iced the game with a 6-yard touchdown with 2:58 left to make it 18-6. Fairfield, which finished Class B runner up in 2020, begins the year 1-0. The Loyola Rams fall to 1-1 on the season.

Class B Scores

Bigfork 27, Cut Bank 0

Big Timber 42, Colstrip 0

Eureka 35, Conrad 0

Townsend 43, Anaconda 0