Toby Veltkamp's pick-6 spurs West win in 74th East-West Shrine Game

BILLINGS — The West all-stars snapped a three-game skid in the 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game as the West defeated the East 21-12 on Saturday evening at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

Toby Veltkamp's pick-6 in the second quarter gave the West the lead for good and tacked onto the momentum the team needed after struggling early on in the contest.

Jackson Burckley, a Billings Senior grad, gave the East the lead in the first quarter with a 37-yard field goal. Not long after, Glasgow's Mayson Phipps blocked a West punt that resulted in a safety as the East led 5-0.

The damage wasn't done in the first quarter, as Ethan DeRoche of Great Falls High forced a fumble that Sidney's Brodey Skogen recovered. One play later, Billings West grad Jaymn Medlock punched in a 3-yard score to make it 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The West came alive and settled down in the second quarter. Missoula Sentinel graduate Dayton Bay found Butte's Jake Olson for an 11-yard touchdown to get them on the board.

Then came Veltkamp's play of the game, as the Manhattan native took an interception back 45 yards to the house to give the West the lead for good.

Missoula Big Sky's Colter Janacaro added a 3-yard score in the third quarter for the game's final touchdown.

