Photos: 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game

After the 2020 game was canceled, the best players from around the state met up in the 74th East-West Shrine Game on June 19, 2021 in Billings.

East's Johnnie McClusky (14), Brooks Talbot (41) and Kellen Detrick (25) tackle West's Dayton Bay (1) during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Jake Olson and Geno Leonard hype each other up before warmups during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Jace Fitzgerald takes the field during warmups during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Jack Waddell catches a pass in warmups during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Marcus Wittman throws a pass during warmups during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's JaQuawhann Booth and Thomas Klepps run through drills during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Colter Janacaro runs through drills during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Geno Leonard gets his team ready to take the field during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Johnnie McClusky (14) yells as the East team takes the field during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The East cheerleaders are introduced during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The West cheerleaders are introduced during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Neil Daily (4) hi-fives teammates during introductions during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Jaiden Klemundt (7) hi-fives teammates during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Tel Arthur (14) hi-fives teammates during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Kellen Detrick (25) hi-fives teammates during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East players get ready to take the field during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West fans cheer during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Jace Klucewich (9) looks for a hole in the defense during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Dayton Bay (1) escapes the defense and throws a pass during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Soren Syvrud (22) attempts to bring down East's Junior Bergen (15) during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Jack Waddell catches a pass during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Geno Leonard (10) brings down East's Marcus Wittman (6) during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Levi Torgerson (1) throws a pass during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Jackson Burckley (17) is defended by West's David Lowry during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's JaQuawhann Booth reaches for the first down during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Jace Fitzgerald (2) picks off a pass during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Jace Fitzgerald (2) celebrates with his teammates after an interception during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Mayson Phipps, third from right, blocks a punt during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East players celebrate after getting a safety after a blocked punt during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Cormac Benn (3) runs the ball while East's Ethan DeRoche (67) goes in for the tackle during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Brodey Skogen (54) celebrates a recovered fumble during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East players celebrate after Jaymn Medlock (34) scored a touchdown during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Levi Torgerson (1) attempts to block a pass from West's Dexter Tedesco (8) during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West head coach Dane Oliver breaks a huddle with his players during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Donovan South (37) breaks to the outside during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Dexter Tedesco (8) is tackled by the East's Levi Torgerson (1) during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Dayton Bay (1) throws a pass during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Jake Olson (87) catches a touchdown pass during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Butte High grad Jake Olson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Toby Veltkamp (40) is celebrated by his teammates after scoring on a pick-6 during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Tel Arthur (14) tackles East's Marcus Wittman (6) during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East's Gavin Mills (3) defends West's TJ Rausch (23) during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Colter Janacaro (18) runs the ball during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East players observe from the sideline during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Cormac Benn (3) attempts to avoid East's Kaimen Evans (22) during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West and East players line up before a play during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West's Gunnar Smith (26) runs the ball during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
East players celebrate during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
West players huddle up during the 74th East-West Shrine Game at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

