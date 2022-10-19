'They're a family': Drummond-Philipsburg co-op continues to flex muscles in 8-Man football run

PHILIPSBURG — The Flint Creek football co-op of Drummond-Philipsburg has been one of the most successful programs in Montana regardless of classification over the last five years.

And this year is no different for the Titans.

Last week, Flint Creek defeated Seeley-Swan to improve to 8-0 on the season while simultaneously sealing up the 8-Man South Central conference title.

"It's a great feeling and it's always been an expectation as a Titan to be the best and it just feels great to be able to accomplish that," senior quarterback/safety Andrew Tallon said.

Since 2017, the Titans have gone 62-5, and have won three state championships.

But a big motivation for this year's team is falling short in last year's title game to Thompson Falls.

"Definitely felt a little bit more motivated," senior running back/linebacker Tyler Burden said. "In the locker room, we have the newspaper clip of the 'Titans fall' from last year so definitely a little more motivated."

"Felt awful to lose in the state game, and I feel bad for the seniors who didn't get a chance to redeem themselves, but we get that chance," Tallon added.

And this crop of players have learned plenty from some of Drummond-Philipsburg's past stars who have created the program's model of success as they chase another championship.

"They just showed me that you have to be tough and want to want it, really," Tallon said. "Nothing's given to you."

"I've been watching this program ever since it started so it's kind of fun to watch it and be a part of it as we continue with the season," Burden added.

For second-year head coach Jason Ostler, it's a special bunch to coach, and a group he's watched grow up in his time in the program.

"It's been awesome. These seniors were the freshmen when I first started coaching as an assistant so I've been coaching these kids all the way up," Ostler said. "The kids are great, they treat each other so well, I mean, they're a family and they're just good kids that make your job that much easier."

