Drummond-Philipsburg locks up top seed in 8-Man football with shutout over Seeley-Swan

PHILIPSBURG — Drummond-Philipsburg shut out Seeley-Swan on Thursday evening 62-0 as the Titans locked up the top seed in 8-Man football with the win.

Andrew Tallon picked off four passes, returned one for a score, and accounted for three touchdowns on offense while Tyler Burden ran for four scores to pace the Titans as they improved to 8-0.

With the win, Drummond-Philipsburg locked up the top seed from the 8-Man South Central, and they'll own home-field advantage throughout the postseason all the way to the state championship game, should they make it there.

Tallon started the game off fast with a 22-yard score. Burden followed that up with his first touchdown on their next drive, then Tallon connected with Trey Phillips for a score after the Titans got the ball off of a blocked punt by Ben Bradshaw.

Tallon scored on his first interception of the game for a pick-6 to make it 28-0 Drummond-Philipsburg in the first quarter, and a pair of touchdown runs by Burden in the second quarter made it 42-0 Titans at halftime. Burden became the co-op's single-season rushing yards record holder in the game, while Tallon also set a program record with his four interceptions in one game.

Both scored again in the third quarter, and Logan Hauptman added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory over the Blackhawks (1-6).

Drummond-Philipsburg will finish the regular season at Simms next week.