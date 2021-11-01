Watch
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Special teams play takes spot in Q2's playoff edition of Gamechangers

items.[0].videoTitle
Central FB Celeb 21.png
Posted at 4:12 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 19:04:00-04

Opening round action of the high school football playoffs is in the books after a busy weekend. With that, there were several options for Gamechangers this week. Watch the video above for our first postseason version.

Click below for previous weeks:

Week 8
Week 7
Week 6
Week 5
Week 4
Week 3
Week 2
Week 1

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state