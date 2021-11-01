High School SportsHigh School Football Actions Facebook Tweet Email Special teams play takes spot in Q2's playoff edition of Gamechangers By: Alec Bofinger Posted at 4:12 PM, Nov 01, 2021 and last updated 2021-11-01 19:04:00-04 Opening round action of the high school football playoffs is in the books after a busy weekend. With that, there were several options for Gamechangers this week. Watch the video above for our first postseason version.Click below for previous weeks:Week 8Week 7Week 6Week 5Week 4Week 3Week 2Week 1 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Results from around the state