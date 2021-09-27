Watch
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

How many total yards in Q2's latest Gamechangers? Play along!

items.[0].videoTitle
The theme in this week's edition of Gamechangers: long touchdowns. See if you can figure out how many total yards these five touchdowns added up to.
Sentinel gamechanger block
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 16:21:28-04

BILLINGS — It seemed like everywhere we looked across Montana this past weekend, we saw people running, and running, and running some more.

Long touchdowns littered the high school football landscape, so we wanted to make Gamechangers a little more fun with an interactive challenge this week: how quickly can you add up the total number of yards from our top five scoring plays?

Watch the video above to test your skills (and see the best plays from the weekend).

Click below for this season's previous editions:

Week 3
Week 2
Week 1

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state