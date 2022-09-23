Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Spartan Streak: Highlights from Missoula Sentinel's historic 25-game winning streak

Sentinel celebrates.jpg
Posted at 6:24 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 20:24:14-04

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel has been on a historic run in Class AA football with 25 straight victories, including a thrilling win over Kalispell Glacier last week to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The run ranks No. 4 in Class AA history, just one behind Helena Capital's stretch of 26 straight wins from 1999-2001. Billings Senior sits at No. 2 all-time with 27 from 2016-2018, while Capital's program holds the record of 33 consecutive wins from 2006-2009.

MTN dug into the archives of each game that Sentinel has put together on this run over the last two-plus seasons. Check out the video above for highlights of every game from game No. 1 to game No. 25.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119