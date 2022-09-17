Class AA roundup: Missoula Sentinel escapes Kalispell Glacier to keep streak intact

KALISPELL — Missoula Sentinel’s winning streak looked in jeopardy early Friday night, but the two-time reigning Class AA state champs were able to overcome a big challenge.
Sentinel, behind big plays by Adam Jones and Kellen Curtiss, came back from a two-touchdown deficit to run its streak to 25 games with a … victory over Kalispell Glacier.
Glacier marched down the field to start the game and took an early 7-0 lead when Gage Sliter found Alex Hausmann with a 16-yard touchdown pass in the back left corner of the end zone. It became 14-0 in favor of the Wolfpack on an 8-yard run by Jackson Hensley with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
But Sentinel came roaring back quickly as Jones scored back-to-back touchdowns. The first was on a 57-yard run, and the second was a 33-yarder following a Glacier turnover.
The Spartans grabbed the lead on the second play of the second quarter on a 35-yard touchdown run by Curtiss, making it 21-14. It was 28-14 following a 9-yard TD run by Curtiss with 4:42 left in the second quarter.
Glacier pulled back within a touchdown midway through the third quarter, as Kash Goicoechea found the end zone on a 16-yard run. But Sentinel pushed the lead back to 14 after Jones found the end zone again, this time on a leaping 22-yard TD catch toward the end of the third.
The Wolfpack wouldn’t go away, though. Early in the fourth, Glacier scored on a 2-yard run by Kob Dorcheus to make it 35-28. A 25-yard field goal by Caden Dimberger stretched the Spartans’ lead again to 38-28 with 7:25 left.
Rhett Measure added a field goal for Glacier to make it 38-31. With a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, Sliter scrambled 11 yards to convert a fourth-and-10 play, but Sliter was intercepted on the final play of the game and Sentinel kept its streak intact.
The Spartans improved to 4-0 this season and have now won 25 consecutive games, moving closer to the AA record. Helena Capital owns the mark of 33 in a row, which it earned from 2006-09.
Glacier lost for the first time this season and is now 3-1.
Other Class AA scores:
Billings West 14, Great Falls 0 (Highlights below)
Bozeman 49, Belgrade 6
Bozeman Gallatin 14, Billings Senior 10
Butte 40, Kalispell Flathead 0 (Highlights below)
Great Falls CMR 63, Billings Skyview 0 (Highlights below)
Helena 42, Missoula Hellgate 15 (Thursday, highlights below)
Helena Capital 56, Missoula Big Sky 7 (Highlights below)