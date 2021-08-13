Polson Pirates head into this season loaded with experience

POLSON — The Polson Pirates are getting ready to kick off their season. And they do it loaded with experience with 11 seniors returning from last year's team.

Pirates coach Kaden Glinsmann says his message for his seniors is simple, for everyone to just get 1% better, and that no moment is too big for this team.

The Pirates are coming off of a 4-5 record overall last year as they just missed the Class A playoffs. But this senior-dominated team says this year is going to be one for the books.

“I think it’s pretty special because a lot of us grew up together and so I think it should be pretty special,“ Polson senior Xavier Fisher said.

The seniors may be the foundation of the team’s experience, but Glinsmann says he’s looking forward to everyone taking that next step -- on the field and off. That includes junior quarterback Jarrett Wilson, who says his next step includes leadership.

“I was kind of a leader last year, but I kind of want to just lead by example and show that hard work is going to really help us improve and make sure we are competing the whole game,” said Wilson.

Wilson has been a big storyline going into the season, starting with his decision making and accuracy. Wilson threw for 3,115 yards and 32 touchdowns last year for Polson as a sophomore. But ask him about his goals and he says there’s only one on his mind: wins.

“Compete every game, try to get better as the season goes on, and when it comes to the end of the season be the best team we can be,“ said Wilson.

Polson's first game will be Sept. 3 against Stevensville.