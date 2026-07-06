Montana routs North Dakota in 2nd Mon-Dak 6-Man All-Star Game

LAMBERT — Corey Polkowske of Absarokee amassed 160 rushing yards and scored three times as Montana defeated North Dakota 65-13 late Saturday in the 2nd Mon-Dak 6-Man all-star game at the Lambert Sports Complex.

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Polkowske was named Montana's offensive MVP as the Treasure Staters beat North Dakota for the second consecutive year in what was part of a Fourth of July celebration.

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Marshall Hull of Absarokee returned three interceptions for touchdowns to spearhead Montana's defensive effort. Curtis Mullin of Richey-Lambert was named the team's defensive MVP for the game.

The offensive MVP for North Dakota was Jaydon Champion of Alexander, and the defensive MVP was Ian Slater from Trenton.

