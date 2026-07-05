MEETEETSE, Wyo. — Team USA's 6-Man football all-stars showed out on America's 250th birthday.

The stars and stripes, made up of players from Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Texas, shut out Canada for the first time in Can-Am Bowl history on Saturday in Meeteetse, 60-0.

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Team USA shuts out Canada for 5th consecutive Can-Am 6-Man All-Star Game win

Jayton, Texas, running back Bode Ham got the scoring started with an 18-yard scamper in the first quarter. He followed that up with a 70-yard burst down the right sideline before leaving the remainder of the game with an injury.

Team USA led 22-0 late in the first half when Farson-Eden's Cole Johnson got an interception and returned it deep into Canada territory. USA playcaller Thomas Tritz of Coolidge, Texas, then went into his bag of tricks as Custer-Hysham-Melstone's Nolan Kamerman took a reverse and found quarterback Houston Billeter of Nebraska wide open for the score.

Billeter added a pair of touchdowns in the second half — a 3-yard pass to C-J-I's Cooper Streit and a 60-yard toss to Colorado's Austin Wright. Colorado's Jadyn Martinez also had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a score.

Team USA improved to 23-5 against Canada all time, including five consecutive wins and 14 of the last 15.

Wright was named Team USA's defensive MVP as he registered numerous quarterback hurries and a safety, while Kamerman claimed the offensive MVP.