CUSTER — The Blue team delivered haymaker after haymaker in Friday night's 6-Man All-Star football game in Custer, as they out-scored the Red team 42-16 over the game's final 25 minutes.

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6-Man All-Stars: Big 2nd half propels Blue past Red 72-46

The two sides traded blows throughout the first half, but with the score tied at 30 the Blue scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 59 seconds to take a 44-30 lead into the break.

Chester-Joplin-Inverness' Ryland St. John threw a pair of touchdowns, first finding D-G-S-G's Kameron Myllymaki from 17 yards out. Then, with the clock winding down, St. John found Custer-Hysham-Melstone's Nolan Kamerman for a 14-yard score with three seconds remaining to give the Blue team a 44-30 lead at the break.

The Blue owned the second half, though, only allowing a score on the opening possession of the third quarter and on the Red's final possession of the game on a double pass from Quiad Marshall to Grass Range-Winnett's Jace Bantz.

"I love this sport. It's a great way to end my high school career. I'm going to play some college ball, but I love this team and love the people I play with. It's an amazing experience to have. Just making these memories, I'll never forget them. It's awesome, amazing," said Blue team defensive MVP Ryker Rosskelley of Custer-Hysham-Melstone.

Absarokee's Corey Polkowske was named the Blue team's offensive MVP, as he registered both a rushing and receiving touchdown and several big returns.

Bantz was named the Red offensive MVP, as he finished the game with three touchdown receptions, while Rogan Dietz of Lincoln was the defensive MVP. Dietz had a scoop-and-score off a Bantz strip-sack in the first half.

The Blue team now leads the all-time series 15-14.