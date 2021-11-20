Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football title

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

MISSOULA—Make it back-to-back titles for the Spartans.

Quarterback Zac Crews had a hand in five touchdowns and Missoula Sentinel throttled Billings West 35-6 in the State AA football championship on Friday at Missoula County Public Stadium. It was the second title and 21st overall win in a row for the Spartans, who beat West in the 2020 game as well.

The photo gallery of the game can be found here.

Crews hit Joe Weida for a 22-yard touchdown pass to begin the scoring. The duo connected again for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Sentinel with 4:11 left in the first quarter. That score would hold for the rest of the quarter.

Crews later added a one-yard rushing touchdown and Sentinel led 15-0 with nine minutes left in the first half. Sentinel's defense was dominant the whole game, but West found the end zone when Isaiah Claunch hit Max Kimball through the air for a 16-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked to make 15-6, which was the score at halftime.

That would prove to be all for the Bears.

With 11:15 left in the third quarter, Crews hit Easton Leadbetter for a 55-yard touchdown to put Sentinel up 22-6. Crews found Weida again and rushed for another touchdown in the fourth to seal the game.

