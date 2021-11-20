Watch
Photo Gallery: Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football title

Photo gallery of Missoula Sentinel defeating Billings West 35-6 for the AA State title.

West QB Isaiah Claunch sacked by Sentinel
West QB Isaiah Claunch sacked by SentinelPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Sentinel fans amped before kickoff
Sentinel fans amped before kickoffPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Sentinel stops Golden Bears fourth down attempt
Sentinel stops Golden Bears fourth down attemptPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Zac Crews dives into the end zone for a TD
Zac Crews dives into the end zone for a TDPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
West recovers a fumble in the first quarter
West recovers a fumble in the first quarterPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Sentinel captains take the field
Sentinel captains take the fieldPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Sentinel takes the field
Sentinel takes the fieldPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
ROTC Presents the colors.
ROTC Presents the colors.Photo by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Easton Leadbetter hauls in a long TD for Sentinel
Easton Leadbetter hauls in a long TD for SentinelPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Easton Leadbetter celebrates his long TD grab
Easton Leadbetter celebrates his long TD grabPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Joseph Weida scores first TD for Sentinel
Joseph Weida scores first TD for SentinelPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
West defender sacks Zac Crews
West defender sacks Zac CrewsPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Captains shake hands at coin toss.JPG
Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football titlePhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Golden Bears QB Isaiah Claunch attempts a pass
Golden Bears QB Isaiah Claunch attempts a passPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Both teams lineup for a play.JPG
Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football titlePhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
West captains take the field.JPG
Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football titlePhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
West captains fist bump before coin toss.JPG
Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football titlePhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Zac Crews celebrates a rushing TD for Sentinel
Zac Crews celebrates a rushing TD for SentinelPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Sentinel Celebrates a touchdown
Sentinel Celebrates a touchdownPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Zac Crews runs for a first down in the second half
Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football titlePhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Sentinel fakes a field goal for a first down in the second half
Sentinel fakes a field goal for a first down in the second halfPhoto by: JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

