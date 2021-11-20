Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

West QB Isaiah Claunch sacked by Sentinel JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Sentinel fans amped before kickoff JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Sentinel stops Golden Bears fourth down attempt JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Zac Crews dives into the end zone for a TD JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

West recovers a fumble in the first quarter JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Sentinel captains take the field JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Sentinel takes the field JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

ROTC Presents the colors. JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Easton Leadbetter hauls in a long TD for Sentinel JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Easton Leadbetter celebrates his long TD grab JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Joseph Weida scores first TD for Sentinel JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

West defender sacks Zac Crews JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football title JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Golden Bears QB Isaiah Claunch attempts a pass JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football title JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football title JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football title JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Zac Crews celebrates a rushing TD for Sentinel JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Sentinel Celebrates a touchdown JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Missoula Sentinel throttles Billings West for second straight State AA football title JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Sentinel fakes a field goal for a first down in the second half JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS

Prev 1 / Ad Next