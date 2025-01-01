Helena Capital players, coach not done yet after selections to East-West Shrine Game

HELENA — The rosters for Montana’s 78th East-West Shrine Game were revealed Christmas Day, and featured six Helena Capital Bruins — five players and one coach.

The annual Shrine Game is a charity all-star game that features the best high school football players from across Montana and two from Canada. Two coaches are also selected to lead the East and West teams.

In the past 10 years alone, Montana’s Shrine Game has raised over $1 million for Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Wash.

“It’s a big deal,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said of being selected to lead the West team. “It’s bigger than us. It goes totally with our mentality of ‘we not me.’ It’s bigger than the guys in it. It’s bigger than the coaches in it. And it’s to raise money for Shriner’s Hospital.”

This year’s Shrine Game will be played June 21 in Great Falls.

