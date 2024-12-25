Rosters released for 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game

BILLINGS — Rosters for the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game have been unveiled.

This year's game is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. Each team is comprised of 41 players, including one from Canada.

The East team will be coached this year by Malta's Nick Oxarart, who finished his ninth season leading the Mustangs in 2024. Oxarart guided Malta to the Class B state championship, the program's first title since 2006.

The West team will be coached by Helena Capital's Kyle Mihelish. Mihelish has coached the Bruins for the past 10 seasons, winning the Class AA crown in both 2022 and 2024.

The players for the Shrine Game were nominated by their schools and coaches from across the state.

The game is billed as the state's premier all-star football event. It has been played since 1947 and raises money for the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriners Children's Hospital in Spokane, Wash., where care is provided regardless of a family's financial means.

According to a press release, the game has contributed over $1 million in the past 10 years to the Spokane Shriners Hospital. For information, visit www.montanaeastwestshrinegame.org.

The West won last year's game 48-20 in Billings and has now won four straight in the series, but the East still owns the all-time lead 41-36. Following are the rosters and alternates for the 2025 game:

East All-Stars

Centers: Schafer Garness, Great Falls, 5-11, 260; Weston James, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-11, 205.

Guards: Haven Wade, Glendive, 6-2, 275; Oliver Huntley, Bozeman, 6-0, 250; Santiago Bush, Bozeman, 6-2, 260.

Tackles: Tristan Aherne, Henry Wise, Calgary, Alberta, 6-4, 292; Jackson Ritchie, Billings Central, 6-6, 300; Simon Harbour, Bozeman, 6-3, 260; Ben Morasko, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-4, 235.

Tight ends: Vinnie Souza, Billings Central, 6-3, 210; Solomon Stortz, Billings Central, 6-1, 215.

Wide receivers: Luke Kelley, Centerville, 6-1, 175; Kash Embry, Bozeman, 6-1, 180; Malachi Claunch, Billings West, 6-2, 200; Tracen Jilot, Box Elder, 6-0, 165; Axel Becker, Stanford, 6-3, 185.

Running backs: Reese Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-9, 165; Chase Cook, Red Lodge, 5-11, 185; Tate Nelson, Havre, 6-0, 205.

Quarterbacks: Stockton Oxarart, Malta, 6-1, 180; Grant Vigen, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-6, 205.

Defensive tackles: Montana Thomas, Billings Central, 6-4, 210; Nicholas Donester, Great Falls CMR, 6-2, 225; Isaac Tolan, Great Falls, 6-2, 260.

Defensive ends: Broden Molen, Great Falls, 5-10, 205; Blaine Downing, Malta, 6-3, 200; Collin Warnick, Billings West, 6-0, 200.

Inside linebackers: Tommy Springman, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-1, 210; Brady Casagranda, Bozeman, 6-1, 205; Mason Kralj, Great Falls, 6-1, 210; Ryan Barnhart, Billings Senior, 6-0, 215.

Outside linebackers: Jack DeBourg, Billings Central, 6-1, 200; Deacon Gackle, Fairview, 6-1, 215.

Cornerbacks: Colter Solomon, Havre, 5-10, 160; Tre Gary, Havre, 6-0, 195; Cohen Groener, Billings West, 5-11, 175.

Safeties: Kaden Juhnke, Joliet, 6-2, 205; Ryder Murdock, Billings Senior, 6-0, 160; Dash Ruff, Lewistown, 5-11, 160; Deegan Tvedt, Miles City, 6-1, 185.

Athlete: Gage Goltz, Bridger, 6-4, 190.

West All-Stars

Centers: Taylor Handlos, Dillon, 5-11, 250; Spencer Tripp, Missoula Big Sky, 5-10, 260.

Guards: Jack Gollehon, Helena Capital, 6-3, 250; Lane Voermans, Columbia Falls, 6-0, 255; Chance Dunkerson, Drummond-Philipsburg, 6-3, 260.

Tackles: Ben Winters, Kalispell Glacier, 6-4, 320; Vaughn Wirkus, Helena Capital, 6-5, 255; Henry Carlson, Bigfork, 6-6, 290.

Tight ends: Carter Curnow, Dillon, 6-5, 230; Easton Reimers, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2, 210; Bryson LeCoure, Thompson Falls, 6-3, 190.

Wide receivers: Dylan Almquist, Helena Capital, 6-1, 185; Jaxan Lieberg, Helena, 6-3, 190; Bridger Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 6-1, 180; Sam Sampson, Butte, 6-3, 180; Deegan Mattson, Townsend, 6-0, 175.

Running backs: Kobe Dorcheus, Kalispell Glacier, 6-0, 195; Luke Oxarart, Jefferson, 5-11, 190.

Quarterbacks: Merek Mihelish, Helena Capital, 6-1, 185; Brody Hardy, Frenchtown, 6-1, 195.

Defensive tackles: Brady Armstrong, Jefferson, 5-9, 215; Misael Jimenez, Dillon, 6-1, 270; Wes Banks, Eureka, 6-3, 225; Cole Flugge, Helena, 6-2, 255.

Defensive ends: Cole Graham, Helena Capital, 5-11, 200; Scotty Dalen, Whitefish, 6-2, 220; Drew Lewis, Corvallis, 6-5, 210.

Inside linebackers: Mark Ahner, Kalispell Glacier, 6-2, 185; Trygve Braun, Helena, 6-0, 210; Luke Randall, Manhattan, 6-1, 205.

Outside linebackers: Dylan Mosness, Helena, 6-3, 190; George Stenberg, Manhattan, 5-10, 175.

Cornerbacks: Jaxon Allery, Missoula Sentinel, 5-8, 165; Mason Fulford, Missoula Big Sky, 5-9; Slade Olson, East Helena, 6-0, 185.

Safeties: Drew Wagner, Florence, 6-1, 190; Carson Baker, Kalispell Glacier, 5-11, 185; Carson Gulick, Whitefish, 6-3, 185; Mason Arlington, Florence, 6-1, 180.

Athletes: Jace Koshatka, Missoula Sentinel, 5-10, 185; Devin Zhang, Notre Dame, Calgary, Alberta, 6-1, 205.

Alternates

East: Christian Allies, Billings West; Cody Hoehn, Great Falls CMR; Wyatt Beddes, Shepherd; Wyatt Babb, Glasgow; Tahj Wells, Browning; Nathan Gunderson, Choteau; Andy Bundy, Miles City; Riley Collette, Great Falls; Declan Bergstrom, Belt; Peyton Hartford, Lewistown; Treyton Wilke, Malta; Garret Macbeth, Bozeman Gallatin; Cooper Walker, Bozeman Gallatin; Nate Nelson, C-J-I; Christopher Graham, Conrad; Caleb Litzinger, Great Falls; Warner Lefeber, Bozeman; Bridger Salvevold, Culbertson; Tyler Loan, Fairview; Luke Highfill, Belt.

West: Matt Marcille, Helena; Rollie Fisher, Florence; Tanner Waldron, Frenchtown; Ezra Meyer, Missoula Big Sky; Jake Zeeman, Helena Capital; Conor Toivonen, Helena Capital; Daniel Larson, Helena Capital; Leighton Cyr, Frenchtown; Cooper Ross, Columbia Falls; C.J. Thew, Whitefish; Kace Wagner, Ennis; Hayden Wright, East Helena; Cole Ziegler, Missoula Hellgate; Jack Taylor, East Helena; Colton Shea, Butte; Brett Polich, Butte; Dominic Holst, Manhattan Christian; Billy Corette, Frenchtown; Cael Sell, Townsend; Brady Schmill, Frenchtown; Colter Jenson, Missoula Big Sky; Alex Swenson, Helena; Jacksen McCauley, Helena Capital; Ryan Haidle, Missoula Sentinel; Walker DesRosier, Helena Capital; Jackson McMillan, Helena Capital; Brady Swenson, Helena; Reggie Sapa, Columbia Falls; Carter Petre, Helena; Jacob Finch, Missoula Hellgate.