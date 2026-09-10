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Gridiron guide: Undefeated teams set to collide across Montana in Week 3

Eli Kasberg
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Missoula Big Sky quarterback Eli Kasberg during warmups before a game against Great Falls at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
Eli Kasberg
Posted

The separation process is underway early in this high school football season.

Several teams made loud statements in Week 2 — from Kalispell Glacier’s emphatic bounce-back win to Florence knocking off the defending Class B state champion. This week features a state-title rematch in Class A, key unbeaten showdowns in the smaller classifications and another chance for emerging contenders to prove they belong.

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Sept. 7

Here is the latest edition of our Gridiron Guide ahead of Week 3:

Class AA

Overview: Kalispell Glacier made quite the statement last week by rolling past previously ranked Bozeman 42-0 to vault to No. 2 in the latest MTN Sports AA rankings. The Wolfpack's Trey Ramey rushed for 182 yards. ... No. 5 Kalispell Flathead is 2-0 for the first time since 2018, as QB Bear Barker and RB Leum Saisbury are tearing up the stat sheet.

Game of the week: Helena Capital (2-0) at No. 3 Missoula Big Sky (2-0). After winning just twice last year, Capital is 2-0 entering this week and gets a crack at third-ranked Big Sky in their Western division opener Thursday night. The Bruins want to prove they belong among the top tier early in the season.

Class A

Overview: Last week's most thrilling finish was between Whitefish and Hamilton; previously unranked Whitefish escaped with a 29-28 win over the Broncs to rise to the No. 3 spot. ... After having its opener vs. Miles City canceled, East Helena beat Dillon and now has a tough matchup looming with Columbia Falls.

Game of the week: No. 2 Billings Central (2-0) at No. 1 Frenchtown (2-0). It's a rematch of last year's state title game, which Frenchtown won in comeback fashion, 31-21. The Rams, who graduated 18 seniors, will no doubt be hungry to avenge that upset loss and lay claim to the top ranking in Class A.

Class B

Overview: It's been like the Wild West in Class B so far. Florence lost to Three Forks in Week 1 but bounced back last week to take down defending champion Manhattan and replace the Tigers at No. 1. ... Huntley Project, led by QB Blake Ramaeker, routed a Kanon Reichman-less Three Forks team last Friday to rise to No. 2.

Game of the week: No. 1 Florence (1-1) at No. 3 Fairfield (2-0). We have another ranked matchup on deck as Florence and unbeaten Fairfield tangle. The Eagles have whipped teams by a combined 89-12 so far, but this will be their first true test of the season.

8-Man

Overview: The entire top 5 in 8-Man — Drummond-Phillipsburg, Belt, Superior, Scobey and Circle — entered this week with matching 2-0 records, though Superior and Circle are both idle. Drummond-Philipsburg looks to keep its hold on No. 1 when it takes on Manhattan Christian.

Game of the week: No. 2 Belt (2-0) at Fort Benton (2-0). It'll be an undefeated battle in the North as second-ranked Belt travels to play rival Fort Benton. The Huskies and Longhorns are among four unblemished teams at the top of the conference standings going into Week 3.

6-Man

Overview: No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett is taking no prisoners early in the season. After blasting defending state champ C-J-I in Week 1, the Rangers had no trouble with Roy-Winifred last Friday. Grass Range-Winnett, now without QB Randy Olson, has outscored opponents 117-0 entering this week's game against 1-1 Big Sandy.

Game of the week: Savage (2-0) at No. 5 Jordan (1-1). Jordan is in the top 6-Man contest for the second straight week, this time against unbeaten Savage in a key East tilt. Can Jordan bounce back from its three-point loss to ranked C-J-I?

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