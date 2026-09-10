Gridiron guide: Undefeated teams set to collide across Montana in Week 3

The separation process is underway early in this high school football season.

Several teams made loud statements in Week 2 — from Kalispell Glacier’s emphatic bounce-back win to Florence knocking off the defending Class B state champion. This week features a state-title rematch in Class A, key unbeaten showdowns in the smaller classifications and another chance for emerging contenders to prove they belong.

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Sept. 7

Here is the latest edition of our Gridiron Guide ahead of Week 3:

Class AA

Overview: Kalispell Glacier made quite the statement last week by rolling past previously ranked Bozeman 42-0 to vault to No. 2 in the latest MTN Sports AA rankings. The Wolfpack's Trey Ramey rushed for 182 yards. ... No. 5 Kalispell Flathead is 2-0 for the first time since 2018, as QB Bear Barker and RB Leum Saisbury are tearing up the stat sheet.

Game of the week: Helena Capital (2-0) at No. 3 Missoula Big Sky (2-0). After winning just twice last year, Capital is 2-0 entering this week and gets a crack at third-ranked Big Sky in their Western division opener Thursday night. The Bruins want to prove they belong among the top tier early in the season.

Class A

Overview: Last week's most thrilling finish was between Whitefish and Hamilton; previously unranked Whitefish escaped with a 29-28 win over the Broncs to rise to the No. 3 spot. ... After having its opener vs. Miles City canceled, East Helena beat Dillon and now has a tough matchup looming with Columbia Falls.

Game of the week: No. 2 Billings Central (2-0) at No. 1 Frenchtown (2-0). It's a rematch of last year's state title game, which Frenchtown won in comeback fashion, 31-21. The Rams, who graduated 18 seniors, will no doubt be hungry to avenge that upset loss and lay claim to the top ranking in Class A.

Class B

Overview: It's been like the Wild West in Class B so far. Florence lost to Three Forks in Week 1 but bounced back last week to take down defending champion Manhattan and replace the Tigers at No. 1. ... Huntley Project, led by QB Blake Ramaeker, routed a Kanon Reichman-less Three Forks team last Friday to rise to No. 2.

Game of the week: No. 1 Florence (1-1) at No. 3 Fairfield (2-0). We have another ranked matchup on deck as Florence and unbeaten Fairfield tangle. The Eagles have whipped teams by a combined 89-12 so far, but this will be their first true test of the season.

8-Man

Overview: The entire top 5 in 8-Man — Drummond-Phillipsburg, Belt, Superior, Scobey and Circle — entered this week with matching 2-0 records, though Superior and Circle are both idle. Drummond-Philipsburg looks to keep its hold on No. 1 when it takes on Manhattan Christian.

Game of the week: No. 2 Belt (2-0) at Fort Benton (2-0). It'll be an undefeated battle in the North as second-ranked Belt travels to play rival Fort Benton. The Huskies and Longhorns are among four unblemished teams at the top of the conference standings going into Week 3.

6-Man

Overview: No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett is taking no prisoners early in the season. After blasting defending state champ C-J-I in Week 1, the Rangers had no trouble with Roy-Winifred last Friday. Grass Range-Winnett, now without QB Randy Olson, has outscored opponents 117-0 entering this week's game against 1-1 Big Sandy.

Game of the week: Savage (2-0) at No. 5 Jordan (1-1). Jordan is in the top 6-Man contest for the second straight week, this time against unbeaten Savage in a key East tilt. Can Jordan bounce back from its three-point loss to ranked C-J-I?