Gridiron guide: Top teams look to separate themselves in Week 4

Another week of Montana high school football brings another run of rivalry games and early measuring-stick matchups across the state.

Class AA features a showdown between Kalispell Glacier and Helena Capital, while Billings Central puts its unbeaten record up against archrival Laurel. In Class B, a rematch of last year’s state title game headlines the week.

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Sept. 14

Several other teams enter the weekend looking to solidify themselves as contenders. Gallatin, Sidney, Huntley Project, Drummond-Philipsburg and Grass Range-Winnett are among the squads building momentum with undefeated starts.

Here is the newest edition of our Gridiron Guide ahead of Week 4.

Class AA

Overview: There are four 3-0 teams entering entering Week 4. One of those is No. 4-ranked Gallatin, which has scored more points — 142 — than anybody in the classification. The Raptors host Great Falls CMR (2-1) on Thursday. ... The duo of QB Bear Barker and RB Leum Saisbury for 3-0 Kalispell Flathead continue to put up numbers for the resurgent Braves. Barker leads Class AA with 253.7 passing yards per game while Saisbury is tops at 165.7 rushing yards per game.

Game of the week: No. 2 Kalispell Glacier (2-1) at Helena Capital (2-1). Capital has been knocking on the door of the top 5 but suffered a three-point setback at No. 3 Missoula Big Sky last week. Can the Bruins solve a Wolfpack defense that hasn't allowed a touchdown yet this season?

Class A

Overview: Billings Central (3-0) took over the No. 1 ranking after grinding out a 21-17 win on the road over previously top-ranked Frenchdown. The Rams face archrival Laurel (2-1) on Friday. ... After whipping Polson last week, Sidney, under coach Jace Schillinger, is now 3-0 and continuing to surge after a 7-3 record in 2025. ... There are three Class A-vs.-Class B crossover games this week, as No. 2 Frenchtown faces Florence (No. 1 in Class B), No. 3 Whitefish plays Eureka, and Ronan takes on Missoula Loyola.

Game of the week: Lockwood (2-1) at East Helena (1-1). Previously ranked No. 4, East Helena saw a 16-point halftime lead evaporate last week in a 38-35 loss to a strong Columbia Falls team. Lockwood lost its first game, 14-13 to Laurel, a week ago.

Class B

Overview: Class B still feels pretty wide open after the first three weeks. After Florence handed defending state champ Manhattan its first loss, the top-ranked Falcons were pushed to the limit by No. 3 Fairfield last Friday but prevailed 34-33. Florence will play up this week against Frenchtown, the No. 2-ranked squad in Class A. ... No. 2 Huntley Project, at 3-0, has emerged as a statewide contender out of the Eastern B.. ... Glasgow in the North, Jefferson and Townsend in the South, and Thompson Falls in the West all remain undefeated.

Game of the week: No. 4 Manhattan (2-1) at No. 5 Three Forks (2-1). It's a rematch of last year's state championship game, which Manhattan won 28-7. The big storyline remains the health of Wolves QB and Montana State commit Kanon Reichman.

8-Man

Overview: In last week's marquee matchup, No. 2 Belt dispatched North rival Fort Benton 64-30. The Huskies face another undefeated league foe this week in 3-0 Chinook. ... No. 1-ranked Drummond-Philipsburg faces 2-1 Park City this week in an intriguing South matchup. That comes ahead of the Titans' contest next week against league rival Twin Bridges, which is 3-0 going into a Friday night game against Manhattan Christian.

Game of the week: No. 5 Circle (2-0) at No. 4 Scobey (3-0). It's a key matchup in the East between two unbeaten squads. Circle had a bye last week and thus had extra time to prepare for Scobey, the defending 8-Man champion.

6-Man

Overview: Grass Range-Winnett, still the top-ranked team in the classification, gave up its first points of the season last week in a 50-28 win at Big Sandy. The Rangers face Plenty Coups (1-1) this week. ... A key matchup looms Friday as No. 3 D-G-S-G (3-0) goes on the road to play unranked Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-1) in a Southern division clash. ... In the East, 3-0 Plevna is set to host 2-1 Bainville on Saturday.

Game of the week: West Yellowstone (3-0) at White Sulphur Springs (3-0). This is a Friday night clash of unbeaten teams in the Southwest division, as teams look to keep pace with Absarokee (3-0) at the top of the league standings.